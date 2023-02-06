ONE Releases Full Lineup For ONE Friday Fights 4 On February 10
In the main event, Duangsompong Jitmuangnon takes on Batman Or.Atchariya in a flyweight Muay Thai attraction. Batman is a former Lumpinee Stadium Champion and returns to the venue for his ONE debut. However, Duangsompong will be ready to spoil the party and get his own boost from winning the main event clash.
More flyweight Muay Thai action transpires in the co-main event when Mongkolkaew Sor.Sommai meets Petchmuangsri Tdedd99. An additional flyweight scrap occurs earlier in the evening between Chaongoh Jitmuangnon and An Bunhour. With three bouts on the card within the division, it will be a prime opportunity for each man to make a statement on the global stage.
Ferrari Fairtex makes his return earlier on the card for a bantamweight slugfest with Fabio Reis. A dominant performance for the surging Thai star could be him in line for a shot at the gold.
Kickboxing will not be left on the outside. Hiroki Suzuki and Fariya Aminipour will battle it out in a bantamweight showdown early on the card.
Also on the bill, two mixed martial arts clashes will take place inside Lumpinee Stadium. Flyweights Aqib Awan and Peter Danesoe meet in the second bout of the evening. Later on the card, Bruno Azevedo squares off with Talekh Gamidov in the bantamweight division.
All of the action can be seen on Friday, February 10, on watch.onefc.com, ONE’s YouTube channel, and ONE’s Facebook page. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST. Check your local listings for additional broadcast information.
ONE Friday Fights 4 Card
Duangsompong Jitmuangnon vs. Batman Or.Atchariya
Mongkolkaew Sor.Sommai vs. Petchmuangsri Tdedd99
Alessandro Sara vs. Erdem Taha Dincer
Gusjung Fairtex vs. Francisca Vera
Chaongoh Jitmuangnon vs. An Bunhour
Ferrari Fairtex vs. Fabio Reis
Bruno Azevedo vs. Talekh Gamidov
Hiroki Suzuki vs. Fariya Aminipour
Aqib Awan vs. Peter Danesoe
Judy Humber vs. Malena Garcia
