ONE Friday Fights 1 Recap
But the 12-bout card was filled with exciting action from start to finish. If you missed any of the action, sit back and relive the night that was from Bangkok.
This is your recap of ONE Friday Fights 1 from Lumpinee Stadium.
Main Event: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Alaverdi Ramazanov
Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Alaverdi Ramazanov
Nong-O Winner by KO
Nong-O Gaiyanghadao remained perfect in ONE with an incredible third-round knockout over Alaverdi Ramazanov. The Muay Thai legend made it 10-0 on the global stage by retaining his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship.
But it was not a perfect performance. Ramazanov’s length and movement gave him opportunities to tag the titleholder and rocked him at the end of the first round. However, Nong-O sensed his opponent was beginning to fade in the second and third rounds and used his pressure to drain the Russian.
With a constant barrage of pinpoint accurate strikes, Nong-O closed the show in the third round to ignite the crowd once more. The title defense continues the incredible legacies of one of the world’s greatest martial arts talents of all time.
Full Card
Prajanchai PK.Saenchai vs. Kompetch Sitsarawatsuer
Prajanchai Winner by Unanimous Decision
Petbanrai Singha Mawynn vs. Khunsueklek Ufaboomdeksean
Khunsueklek Winner by Unanimous Decision
Sansiri Pet Por.Tor.Or vs. Komawut FA.Group
Komawut Winner by Unanimous Decision
Tai Sor.Jor.PiekUthai vs. Sonrak Fairtex
Sonrak Winner by Majority Decision
Sagaengarm Jitmuangnon vs. Suayai Chor.Haapayak
Sagaengarm Winner by KO
Seksan Or. Kwanmuang vs. Tyson Harrison
Seksan Winner by Split Decision
Richard Godoy vs. Alexy Lyapunov
Godoy Winner by Split Decision
Muangthai PK.Saenchai vs. Mavlud Tupiev
Muangthai Winner by Unanimous Decision
Josh Hill vs. Keivan Soleimani
Hill Winner by Unanimous Decision
Akihiro Fujisawa vs. Colton Kielbasa
Kielbasa Winner by Submission
Angelos Giakoumis vs. Mohammad Sadeghi
Sadeghi Winner by Unanimous Decision
The first standout performance of the undercard came in the first mixed martial arts bout of the night. American Colton Kielbasa made quick work of Akihiro Fujisawa in his promotional debut. The flyweight made a statement to jump right into the thick of the hunt with a first-round submission.
Muangthai PK.Saenchai continued his ascent back up the ranks with a unanimous decision win over Mavlud Tupiev in their catchweight contest. The talented Thai striker is building his momentum after his loss to Liam Harrison in 2022 and is hoping to contend again in 2023.
The real highlight of the undercard came in the catchweight battle between Seksan Or. Kwanmuang and Tyson Harrison. The two threw down for three rounds in a razor-close match. Both men were aggressive, and the Thai crowd inside Lumpinee Stadium was lifted out of their seats. In an early contender for Fight of the Year, Seksan edged it out on the scorecards.