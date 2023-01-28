ONE Friday Fights 1 Recap

LIST YOUR SCHOOL
On Friday, January 20, ONE Championship began its series of events from the historic Lumpinee Stadium with ONE Friday Fights 1. In the main event, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defended the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship against Alaverdi Ramazanov.

But the 12-bout card was filled with exciting action from start to finish. If you missed any of the action, sit back and relive the night that was from Bangkok.

This is your recap of ONE Friday Fights 1 from Lumpinee Stadium.

Main Event: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Alaverdi Ramazanov

Nong-O Winner by KO

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao remained perfect in ONE with an incredible third-round knockout over Alaverdi Ramazanov. The Muay Thai legend made it 10-0 on the global stage by retaining his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship.

But it was not a perfect performance. Ramazanov’s length and movement gave him opportunities to tag the titleholder and rocked him at the end of the first round. However, Nong-O sensed his opponent was beginning to fade in the second and third rounds and used his pressure to drain the Russian.

With a constant barrage of pinpoint accurate strikes, Nong-O closed the show in the third round to ignite the crowd once more. The title defense continues the incredible legacies of one of the world’s greatest martial arts talents of all time.

Full Card

Prajanchai PK.Saenchai vs. Kompetch Sitsarawatsuer

Prajanchai Winner by Unanimous Decision

Petbanrai Singha Mawynn vs. Khunsueklek Ufaboomdeksean

Khunsueklek Winner by Unanimous Decision

Sansiri Pet Por.Tor.Or vs. Komawut FA.Group

Komawut Winner by Unanimous Decision

Tai Sor.Jor.PiekUthai vs. Sonrak Fairtex

Sonrak Winner by Majority Decision

Sagaengarm Jitmuangnon vs. Suayai Chor.Haapayak

Sagaengarm Winner by KO

Seksan Or. Kwanmuang vs. Tyson Harrison

Seksan Winner by Split Decision

Richard Godoy vs. Alexy Lyapunov

Godoy Winner by Split Decision

Muangthai PK.Saenchai vs. Mavlud Tupiev

Muangthai Winner by Unanimous Decision

Josh Hill vs. Keivan Soleimani

Hill Winner by Unanimous Decision

Akihiro Fujisawa vs. Colton Kielbasa

Kielbasa Winner by Submission

Angelos Giakoumis vs. Mohammad Sadeghi

Sadeghi Winner by Unanimous Decision

The first standout performance of the undercard came in the first mixed martial arts bout of the night. American Colton Kielbasa made quick work of Akihiro Fujisawa in his promotional debut. The flyweight made a statement to jump right into the thick of the hunt with a first-round submission.

Muangthai PK.Saenchai continued his ascent back up the ranks with a unanimous decision win over Mavlud Tupiev in their catchweight contest. The talented Thai striker is building his momentum after his loss to Liam Harrison in 2022 and is hoping to contend again in 2023.

The real highlight of the undercard came in the catchweight battle between Seksan Or. Kwanmuang and Tyson Harrison. The two threw down for three rounds in a razor-close match. Both men were aggressive, and the Thai crowd inside Lumpinee Stadium was lifted out of their seats. In an early contender for Fight of the Year, Seksan edged it out on the scorecards.

ONE Friday Fights 1 | All Fight Highlights

Relive all the best moments from a stunning night of Muay Thai and MMA action at ONE Friday Fights 1!Subscribe and turn on notifications to get the latest ON...

