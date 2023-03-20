ONE Friday Fights 9 Recap
ONE Championship brought the heat with ONE Friday Fights 9 on Friday, March 17. The 11-bout card was headlined by a ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Championship rematch between Regian Eersel and Sinsamut Klinmee.
But the night also saw much more action, including the return of Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. If you missed any of the action, this is your chance to see what went down inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.
Here is your recap for ONE Friday Fights 9.
Main Event: Regian Eersel vs. Sinsamut Klinmee
Regian Eersel and Sinsamut Klinmee wasted no time in getting after it in the main event. Both men threw heavy strikes seeking the knockout early, but each man pushed one another into the championship rounds.
Eersel’s tempo proved too much for the challenger in the fourth round. Relentless as ever, Eersel kept pushing and eventually landed a crisp body shot at 1:17 that put the Thai star on the canvas. Sinsamut was unable to answer the referee’s count, and “The Immortal” continued his reign.
The ONE Lightweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion continues to wow on the global stage.
Full Card
Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai vs. Muangthai PK Saenchai
Muangthai Winner by Knockout
Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Ryan Sheehan
Sam-A Winner by Knockout
Petjeeja Or Meekhun vs. Fani Peloumpi
Petjeeja Winner by TKO
Chaongoh Jitmuangnon vs. Sulaiman Looksuan
Sulaiman Winner by Knockout
Seksan Or Kwanmuang vs. Silviu Vitez
Seksan Winner by Unanimous Decision
Yodlekpet Or Atchariya vs. Saman Ashouri
Yodlekpet Winner by Knockout
Black Panther vs. Tagir Khalilov
Khalilov Winner by Knockout
Tatsumitsu Wada vs. Ernesto Montilla
Wada Winner by Submission
Yoon Chang Min vs. Kirill Gorobets
Yoon Winner by Split Decision
Nakrob Fairtex vs. Chen Jiayi
Nakrob Winner by TKO
Muangthai PK Saenchai took control of his series against Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai with a brilliant step-in right elbow KO late in the third round. The competitive contest was thrilling from start to finish, but the PK Saenchai star got the final word by living up to his “Elbow Zombie” nickname.
Sam-A Gaiyanghadao looked sharp in his return to ONE. The Muay Thai legend scored a second-round knockout over Ryan Sheehan to announce his return to the strawweight division. It serves as notice that Sam-A is back, chasing gold.
Sulaiman Looksuan put the first loss on Chaongoh Jitmuangnon’s Muay Thai record with a crushing second-round knockout. The Myanmar star never backed down and always responded to Chaongoh’s pressure before landing the KO blow.
Yodlekpet returned with another second-round knockout. The catchweight bout against Saman Ashouri ended with a quickness after a short right hand clipped Ashouri during a wild exchange. Yodlekpet is beginning to make a name for himself on this global platform as one of the most exciting Muay Thai athletes of 2023.
Tagir Khalilov scored a highlight-reel knockout in his bout against Black Panther. As Khalilov turned up the heat and moved forward, Black Panther was forced to keep his guard high. That exposed his body, and Khalilov torqued a right hook to the body to send him crashing to the mat.
In the evening's two mixed martial arts bouts, Yoon Chang Min and Tatsumitsu Wada picked up key wins. Yoon edged out Kirill Gorobets over three grueling rounds in their catchweight contest. Wada looked outstanding with a first-round rear-naked choke finish over Ernesto Montilla in their flyweight battle.
