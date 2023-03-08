+
ONE Friday Fights 8 Full Card Revealed

news
ONE Friday Fights 8
ONE Friday Fights has been incredible from the start, and the eighth edition comes your way on Friday, March 10, from the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. ONE Championship brings a 12-bout card to the masses, headlined by another flyweight Muay Thai showcase.

Petsukumvit Boi Bangna will meet Petchmuangsri Tded99 in the evening’s marquee bout. Both men return after grabbing victories in their ONE debuts last month and will hope a second victory puts them in the mix in a stacked flyweight division.

The local portion of the card will feature an additional five Muay Thai contests that will deliver excitement for fans around the world. Muay Thai, in four-ounce gloves, has never failed to deliver shocking results, and more highlight-reel finishes are expected.

On the international side of the card, former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Alaverdi Ramazanov returns following his failed attempt to dethrone Nong-O Hama. The quick return has the Russian phenom ready to thrill the crowd against Mavlud Tupiev and get back in the win column.

Two mixed martial arts bouts will take place on the international card, with welterweights Furqan Cheema and Salamat Orozakunov throwing down and Jason Ponet taking on Vladimir Kannunikov in a lightweight clash.

Much like flyweights will close the show, they will also open the card. Elias Ghazali and Mohammad Sadeghi will try to make it 2-0 in ONE after their debuts ended in victory, but only one will continue their upward trajectory in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

ONE Friday Fights 8 airs at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST across all ONE Championship platforms. View the event on Facebook, YouTube, or watch.onefc.com live and free!

ONE Friday Fights 8 Fight Card

Petsukumvit Boi Bangna vs. Petchmuangsri Tded99

Rambong Sor Therapat vs. Petlampun Bumrungsit

Khunsuknoi Boomdeksean vs. Numsurin Chor Ketwina

Banluerit Or Atchariya vs. Nuatoranee Jitmuangnon

Pancake Kiattongyot vs. Junior Fairtex

Maisangkum Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang vs. Jomhod Charoenmuang

Alaverdi Ramazanov vs. Mavlud Tupiev

Jason Ponet vs. Vladimir Kannunikov

Huo Xiaolong vs. Seyed Mahdi

Jomhod Auto MuayThai vs. Daniel Gyllenberg

Furqan Cheema vs. Salamat Orozakunov

Elias Ghazali vs. Mohammad Sadeghi

Chorfah vs. Petsukumvit | ONE Championship Full Fight

A three-round Muay Thai thriller ensued when Thai stars Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi and Petsukumvit Boi Bangna collided in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 3!...

