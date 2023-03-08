ONE Friday Fights 8 Full Card Revealed
Petsukumvit Boi Bangna will meet Petchmuangsri Tded99 in the evening’s marquee bout. Both men return after grabbing victories in their ONE debuts last month and will hope a second victory puts them in the mix in a stacked flyweight division.
The local portion of the card will feature an additional five Muay Thai contests that will deliver excitement for fans around the world. Muay Thai, in four-ounce gloves, has never failed to deliver shocking results, and more highlight-reel finishes are expected.
On the international side of the card, former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Alaverdi Ramazanov returns following his failed attempt to dethrone Nong-O Hama. The quick return has the Russian phenom ready to thrill the crowd against Mavlud Tupiev and get back in the win column.
Two mixed martial arts bouts will take place on the international card, with welterweights Furqan Cheema and Salamat Orozakunov throwing down and Jason Ponet taking on Vladimir Kannunikov in a lightweight clash.
Much like flyweights will close the show, they will also open the card. Elias Ghazali and Mohammad Sadeghi will try to make it 2-0 in ONE after their debuts ended in victory, but only one will continue their upward trajectory in the world’s largest martial arts organization.
ONE Friday Fights 8 airs at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST across all ONE Championship platforms. View the event on Facebook, YouTube, or watch.onefc.com live and free!
ONE Friday Fights 8 Fight Card
Petsukumvit Boi Bangna vs. Petchmuangsri Tded99
Rambong Sor Therapat vs. Petlampun Bumrungsit
Khunsuknoi Boomdeksean vs. Numsurin Chor Ketwina
Banluerit Or Atchariya vs. Nuatoranee Jitmuangnon
Pancake Kiattongyot vs. Junior Fairtex
Maisangkum Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang vs. Jomhod Charoenmuang
Alaverdi Ramazanov vs. Mavlud Tupiev
Jason Ponet vs. Vladimir Kannunikov
Huo Xiaolong vs. Seyed Mahdi
Jomhod Auto MuayThai vs. Daniel Gyllenberg
Furqan Cheema vs. Salamat Orozakunov
Elias Ghazali vs. Mohammad Sadeghi
