ONE Friday Fights 5 Recap!

ONE Friday Fights 5 Recap!
ONE Championship brought the heat on Friday, February 17, with ONE Friday Fights 5.

Nine of the 12 bouts for the event ended with a finish. And the main and co-main events that went to the cards were barnburners. It was a fantastic card from top-to-bottom and continued to show why Lumpinee Stadium is a magical spot for martial arts.

Here is your recap of all of the action from ONE Friday Fights 5.

​Main Event: Kongklai Annymuaythai vs. Superball Tded99

Superball Winner by Unanimous Decision

For three rounds, Konklai Annymuaythai and Superball Tded99 went at it in the center of the ring. But it was the second round that really captivated fans inside Lumpinee Stadium when the two warriors knocked each other down.

Given that the knockdowns were a wash, Superball was able to maintain his lead and took the bout by unanimous decision. He earned a $10,000 performance bonus to boot, but then it was revealed Kongklai would get one as well for the entertaining scrap.

Superball’s thrilling decision win proved her can be a factor in ONE and put him on the path to bigger bouts in 2023.

Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn vs. Songchana Tor Brucelee

Denkriangkrai Winner by Split Decision

Ploypanlan PK Saenchai vs. Namphongnoi Sor Sommai

Namphongnoi Winner by Knockout

Teeyai PK Saenchai vs. Jelte Blommaert

Teeyai Winner by TKO

Ploymuangjan Smile Muaythai vs. Irony Lawrence

Lawrence Winner by TKO

Yodbuangarm Luckybuntherng vs. Khunsuk Sor Dechapan

Khunsuk Winner by Knockout

Revo Sor Sommai vs. Furkan Karabag

Karabag Winner by TKO

Fritz Biagtan vs. Nurmukhammad Adamkhonov

Biagtan Winner by Knockout

Aleksandra Savicheva vs. Zeba Bano

Savicheva Winner by TKO

Dedduanglek Tded99 vs. Temirlan Bekmurzaev

Dedduanglek Winner by Unanimous Decision

Hannah Brady vs. Claire Rankine

Brady Winner by Knockout

Chihiro Sawada vs. Sanaz Fayazmanesh

Sawada Winner by Submission

ONE Friday Fights 5 featured four women’s contests on the bill, and each one delivered a finish. Chihiro Sawada opened the card with a second-round submission win over Sanaz Fayazmanesh. Hannah Brady followed that up with a first-round knockout in her catchweight Muay Thai bout with Claire Rankine. Later on the card, strawweight Aleksandra Savicheva took top position over Zeba Bano and reigned down strikes until the bout was stopped in the first round. In the final women’s contest, Iony Lawrence picked up a first-round TKO over Ploymuangjan Smile Muaythai in their catchweight Muay Thai contest.

Namphongnoi Sor Sommai had one of the biggest highlight-reel finishes in his flyweight Muay Thai matchup with Ploypanlan PK Saenchai. In less than one minute, Namphongnoi scored with a heavy overhand right that sent him crashing to the canvas and unable to meet the referee’s count.

Finishes were aplenty at ONE Friday Fights 5. Also scoring KO/TKO victories were Fritz Biagtan, Furkan Karabag, Khunsuk Sor Dechapan, and Teeyai PK Saenchai. The furious action spotlighted how exciting Muay Thai is in four-ounce gloves and why ONE’s ruleset for the sport is considered the best. Fans got their money’s worth and left with long-lasting memories of elite Muay Thai under the roof of an iconic arena.

