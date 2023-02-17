ONE Friday Fights 5 Recap!
ONE Championship brought the heat on Friday, February 17, with ONE Friday Fights 5.
Nine of the 12 bouts for the event ended with a finish. And the main and co-main events that went to the cards were barnburners. It was a fantastic card from top-to-bottom and continued to show why Lumpinee Stadium is a magical spot for martial arts.
Here is your recap of all of the action from ONE Friday Fights 5.
Main Event: Kongklai Annymuaythai vs. Superball Tded99
Main Event
Kongklai Annymuaythai vs. Superball Tded99
Superball Winner by Unanimous Decision
For three rounds, Konklai Annymuaythai and Superball Tded99 went at it in the center of the ring. But it was the second round that really captivated fans inside Lumpinee Stadium when the two warriors knocked each other down.
Given that the knockdowns were a wash, Superball was able to maintain his lead and took the bout by unanimous decision. He earned a $10,000 performance bonus to boot, but then it was revealed Kongklai would get one as well for the entertaining scrap.
Superball’s thrilling decision win proved her can be a factor in ONE and put him on the path to bigger bouts in 2023.
Full Card
Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn vs. Songchana Tor Brucelee
Denkriangkrai Winner by Split Decision
Ploypanlan PK Saenchai vs. Namphongnoi Sor Sommai
Namphongnoi Winner by Knockout
Teeyai PK Saenchai vs. Jelte Blommaert
Teeyai Winner by TKO
Ploymuangjan Smile Muaythai vs. Irony Lawrence
Lawrence Winner by TKO
Yodbuangarm Luckybuntherng vs. Khunsuk Sor Dechapan
Khunsuk Winner by Knockout
Revo Sor Sommai vs. Furkan Karabag
Karabag Winner by TKO
Fritz Biagtan vs. Nurmukhammad Adamkhonov
Biagtan Winner by Knockout
Aleksandra Savicheva vs. Zeba Bano
Savicheva Winner by TKO
Dedduanglek Tded99 vs. Temirlan Bekmurzaev
Dedduanglek Winner by Unanimous Decision
Hannah Brady vs. Claire Rankine
Brady Winner by Knockout
Chihiro Sawada vs. Sanaz Fayazmanesh
Sawada Winner by Submission
ONE Friday Fights 5 featured four women’s contests on the bill, and each one delivered a finish. Chihiro Sawada opened the card with a second-round submission win over Sanaz Fayazmanesh. Hannah Brady followed that up with a first-round knockout in her catchweight Muay Thai bout with Claire Rankine. Later on the card, strawweight Aleksandra Savicheva took top position over Zeba Bano and reigned down strikes until the bout was stopped in the first round. In the final women’s contest, Iony Lawrence picked up a first-round TKO over Ploymuangjan Smile Muaythai in their catchweight Muay Thai contest.
Namphongnoi Sor Sommai had one of the biggest highlight-reel finishes in his flyweight Muay Thai matchup with Ploypanlan PK Saenchai. In less than one minute, Namphongnoi scored with a heavy overhand right that sent him crashing to the canvas and unable to meet the referee’s count.
Finishes were aplenty at ONE Friday Fights 5. Also scoring KO/TKO victories were Fritz Biagtan, Furkan Karabag, Khunsuk Sor Dechapan, and Teeyai PK Saenchai. The furious action spotlighted how exciting Muay Thai is in four-ounce gloves and why ONE’s ruleset for the sport is considered the best. Fans got their money’s worth and left with long-lasting memories of elite Muay Thai under the roof of an iconic arena.