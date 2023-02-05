+
LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

ONE Friday Fights 3 Recap

one championship
ONE Friday Fights 3 Recap
staticg.sportskeeda.com
ONE Championship is bringing the heat every single event inside Lumpinee Stadium and that did not change with ONE Friday Fights 3 on Friday, February 3.

The card was filled with martial arts fun from top to bottom, and it delivered some early highlight-reel finishes for 2023. The fast-paced event showcased a lot of new talent that could become household names by year’s end.

Check out the recap of ONE Friday Fights 3 if you missed any of the action from Lumpinee Stadium.

Main Event: Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi vs. Petsukumvit Boi Bangna

Main Event

Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi vs. Petsukumvit Boi Bangna

Petsukumvit Winner by Unanimous Decision

An early knockdown from Petsukumvit Boi Bangna proved to be the difference maker in a three-round war with Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi after nine minutes of war.

For the most part, it was a competitive battle with both men exchanging in close quarters. They fought in a phone booth and challenged each other in a thrilling affair that got the Lumpinee Stadium crowd roaring. If not for the knockdown, it could have gone either way.

Petsukumvit got the narrow victory and improved his professional mark to 61-26 in his ONE debut.

Full Card

Paedsanlek PK.Saenchai vs. Elbrus Amirkhanovich

Amirkhanovich Winner by Knockout

Kongchai Chanaidonmueang vs. Kritpetch PK.Saenchai

Kongchai Winner by Knockout

Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree vs. Ilyas Musaev

Musaev Winner by Knockout

TheStar Sitcho vs. Yu Yau Pui

Yu Winner by Knockout

Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong vs. Mustafa Al Tekreeti

Rungrawee Winner by Unanimous Decision

Shannon Wiratchai vs. Poriya Golpour

Wiratchai Winner by TKO

Alex Bublea vs. Alan Yauny

Bublea Winner by Unanimous Decision

Elliot Compton vs. Allisson Barbosa

Barbosa Winner by Submission

Barbara Aguiar vs. Dokmaipa Fairtex

Dokmaipa Winner by Unanimous Decision

Dmitriy Babkin vs. Ivan Parshikov

Parshikov Winner by Unanimous Decision

Russian strikers Elbrus Amirkhanovich and Ilyas Musaev put on a show in their ONE debut performances. Amirkhanovich landed one of the show’s best finishes with a spinning back kick to the body, resulting in a knockout. Musaev had a brutal KO of his own when he landed a powerful right hook that left Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree on the canvas. Both men made an immediate impact and showed that they are ready to make noise in 2023.

Yu Yau Pui made her case to be an atomweight contender with a second-round knockout over TheStar Sitcho. The Chinese athlete battered TheStar against the ropes before digging a left hook into her body, signaling the end of the bout. It was an impressive showing for a future star in the division.

Both mixed martial arts bouts ended with a first-round finish. Allisson Barbosa did not waste much time in taking Elliot Compton out of his comfort zone and putting him on the mat before locking in an arm-triangle choke. Later in the evening, Shannon Wiratchai picked up his win by first-round TKO over Mustafa Al Tekreeti.

ONE Friday Fights 3 | All Fight Highlights

Relive all the best moments from an electrifying night of Muay Thai and MMA action at ONE Friday Fights 3!Subscribe and turn on notifications to get the late...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.