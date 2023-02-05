ONE Friday Fights 3 Recap
The card was filled with martial arts fun from top to bottom, and it delivered some early highlight-reel finishes for 2023. The fast-paced event showcased a lot of new talent that could become household names by year’s end.
Check out the recap of ONE Friday Fights 3 if you missed any of the action from Lumpinee Stadium.
Main Event: Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi vs. Petsukumvit Boi Bangna
Main Event
Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi vs. Petsukumvit Boi Bangna
Petsukumvit Winner by Unanimous Decision
An early knockdown from Petsukumvit Boi Bangna proved to be the difference maker in a three-round war with Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi after nine minutes of war.
For the most part, it was a competitive battle with both men exchanging in close quarters. They fought in a phone booth and challenged each other in a thrilling affair that got the Lumpinee Stadium crowd roaring. If not for the knockdown, it could have gone either way.
Petsukumvit got the narrow victory and improved his professional mark to 61-26 in his ONE debut.
Full Card
Paedsanlek PK.Saenchai vs. Elbrus Amirkhanovich
Amirkhanovich Winner by Knockout
Kongchai Chanaidonmueang vs. Kritpetch PK.Saenchai
Kongchai Winner by Knockout
Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree vs. Ilyas Musaev
Musaev Winner by Knockout
TheStar Sitcho vs. Yu Yau Pui
Yu Winner by Knockout
Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong vs. Mustafa Al Tekreeti
Rungrawee Winner by Unanimous Decision
Shannon Wiratchai vs. Poriya Golpour
Wiratchai Winner by TKO
Alex Bublea vs. Alan Yauny
Bublea Winner by Unanimous Decision
Elliot Compton vs. Allisson Barbosa
Barbosa Winner by Submission
Barbara Aguiar vs. Dokmaipa Fairtex
Dokmaipa Winner by Unanimous Decision
Dmitriy Babkin vs. Ivan Parshikov
Parshikov Winner by Unanimous Decision
Russian strikers Elbrus Amirkhanovich and Ilyas Musaev put on a show in their ONE debut performances. Amirkhanovich landed one of the show’s best finishes with a spinning back kick to the body, resulting in a knockout. Musaev had a brutal KO of his own when he landed a powerful right hook that left Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree on the canvas. Both men made an immediate impact and showed that they are ready to make noise in 2023.
Yu Yau Pui made her case to be an atomweight contender with a second-round knockout over TheStar Sitcho. The Chinese athlete battered TheStar against the ropes before digging a left hook into her body, signaling the end of the bout. It was an impressive showing for a future star in the division.
Both mixed martial arts bouts ended with a first-round finish. Allisson Barbosa did not waste much time in taking Elliot Compton out of his comfort zone and putting him on the mat before locking in an arm-triangle choke. Later in the evening, Shannon Wiratchai picked up his win by first-round TKO over Mustafa Al Tekreeti.