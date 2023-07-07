ONE Friday Fights 24 Recap
ONE Championship rocked Lumpinee Boxing Stadium once again on Friday, July 7, for ONE Friday Fights 24.
The 12-bout lineup gave fans a continual slate of action with five finishes helping to lift the crowd off their feet in Bangkok.
If you missed any of the action, this is your recap of ONE Friday Fights 24.
Main Event: Fabio Reis vs. Pongsiri PK Saenchai
Fabio Reis vs. Pongsiri PK Saenchai
Pongsiri Winner by Majority Decision
Fabio Reis was looking to continue his astounding streak inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, but Pongsiri PK Saenchai halted his ascent with a late-round knockdown.
After a slow start, Pongsiri began finding his form. Reis remained a constant threat, but the Thai star looked to be connecting at a greater rate. In the third round, a right high kick connected and sent the Portuguese star to the canvas.
Although he got back to his feet, the defining strike was enough to push the bout firmly in Pongsiri’s favor as the bout went to the scorecards.
Full Card
Muangsap Kiatsongrit vs. Sibsan Nokkhao KorMor11
Sibsan Winner by Split Decision
Rambong Sor Therapat vs. Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang
Singdomthong Winner by Unanimous Decision
Songfangkhong FA Group vs. Denpayak Detpetchsrithong
Songfangkhong Winner by Unanimous Decision
Rachan Sor Somnuk vs. Mahahin Nakbinalaiyon
Mahahin Winner by Split Decision
Aliff Sor Dechapan vs. Ratchadej Sor Petjumrat
Aliff Winner by Knockout
Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Victor Teixeira
Sinsamut Winner by TKO
Black Panther vs. Mohammad Sadeghi
Black Panther Winner by Split Decision
Jaising Sitnayokpunsak vs. Amir Abdulmuslimov
Abdulmuslimov Winner by Knockout
Nongam Fairtex vs. Lisa Brierley
Nongam by Knockout
Isaque Moura vs. Georgy Shahruramazanov
Shahruramazanov Winner by Unanimous Decision
Asliddin Eshankulov vs. Nadyr Aliev
Eshankulov Winner by Submission