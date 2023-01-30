ONE Friday Fights 2 Recap
ONE Championship graced Lumpinee Stadium once again on Friday, January 27, with ONE Friday Fights 2. The 11-bout card featured nine outstanding Muay Thai bouts and two mixed martial arts affairs.
The action was fast-paced and delivered some exceptional performances that will reverberate throughout 2023.
If you missed out on the exciting event, check out this recap of ONE Friday Fights 2.
Main Event: Sangmanee PK.Saenchai vs. Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai
Sangmanee PK.Saenchai vs. Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai
Kulabdam Winner by Unanimous Decision
The rematch was not quite as easy as the first time around for Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai, but the result remained the same. The bantamweight contender bested Sangmanee PK.Saenchai for the second time in ONE competition.
Sangmanee showed himself well and pushed Kulabdam throughout the nine minutes of action inside Lumpinee Stadium, but Kulabdam simply got the better of the exchanges. In the end, all three judges confirmed the result with a unanimous slate of scorecards.
The win put Kulabdam back on the path toward the official ONE athlete rankings. With high aspirations in 2023, the victory was a big step toward chasing the title in an action-packed division.
Full Card
Chalamkhao PK.Saenchai vs. Pettong Kiatsongrit
Chalamkhao Winner by Unanimous Decision
Avatar PK.Saenchai vs. Mohammed Siasarani
Siasarani Winner by Majority Decision
Sherzod Kabutov vs. Nakrob Fairtex
Nakrob Winner by Unanimous Decision
Yoddoi Kaewsamrit vs. Songchainoi Kiatsongrit
Songchainoi Winner by Unanimous Decision
Yodlekpet Or.Atchariya vs. Silviu Vitez
Yodlekpet Winner by TKO
Pongsiri PK.Saenchai vs. Ferzan Cicek
Pongsiri Winner by Unanimous Decision
Harry Grech vs. Arash Mardani
Mardani Winner by Disqualification
Elias Ghazali vs. Ayad Albadr
Ghazali Winner by Unanimous Decision
Marie Ruumet vs. Thai-Ngan Le
Ruumet Winner by Unanimous Decision
Jakub Wayman vs. Riccardo Cantindig-Stagg
Wayman Winner by TKO
Chalamkhao PK.Saenchai put his name in the hat to be considered one of the top strawweight Muay Thai contenders with a unanimous decision win over Pettong Kiatsongrit. He was the better man throughout and shut down an aggressive opponent over nine minutes. If there is a search for Joseph Lasiri’s next title defense, don’t be surprised to hear Chalamkhao’s name batted around.
Yodlekpet Or.Atchariya made his presence known in his ONE debut with a stoppage victory in the second round. Although Romania’s Silviu Vitez was competitive in the first round, a stiff elbow forced a stoppage in the second round and let everyone know “The Destroyer” has arrived on the global stage.Marie “Snow Leopard” Ruumet took care of business in her catchweight Muay Thai battle with Thai-Ngan Le. The Estonian outworked her Thai counterpart over the course of three rounds and continued to show the fans why she is one of the most fun athletes on the planet. Ruumet kept the action going and picked up a critical win to start her 2023 campaign.