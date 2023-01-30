LIST YOUR SCHOOL
one championship
ONE Friday Fights 2 Recap
ONE Championship

ONE Championship graced Lumpinee Stadium once again on Friday, January 27, with ONE Friday Fights 2. The 11-bout card featured nine outstanding Muay Thai bouts and two mixed martial arts affairs.

The action was fast-paced and delivered some exceptional performances that will reverberate throughout 2023.

If you missed out on the exciting event, check out this recap of ONE Friday Fights 2.

 Main Event: Sangmanee PK.Saenchai vs. Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai

Main Event

Sangmanee PK.Saenchai vs. Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai

Kulabdam Winner by Unanimous Decision

The rematch was not quite as easy as the first time around for Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai, but the result remained the same. The bantamweight contender bested Sangmanee PK.Saenchai for the second time in ONE competition.

Sangmanee showed himself well and pushed Kulabdam throughout the nine minutes of action inside Lumpinee Stadium, but Kulabdam simply got the better of the exchanges. In the end, all three judges confirmed the result with a unanimous slate of scorecards.

The win put Kulabdam back on the path toward the official ONE athlete rankings. With high aspirations in 2023, the victory was a big step toward chasing the title in an action-packed division.

Full Card

Chalamkhao PK.Saenchai vs. Pettong Kiatsongrit

Chalamkhao Winner by Unanimous Decision

Avatar PK.Saenchai vs. Mohammed Siasarani

Siasarani Winner by Majority Decision

Sherzod Kabutov vs. Nakrob Fairtex

Nakrob Winner by Unanimous Decision

Yoddoi Kaewsamrit vs. Songchainoi Kiatsongrit

Songchainoi Winner by Unanimous Decision

Yodlekpet Or.Atchariya vs. Silviu Vitez

Yodlekpet Winner by TKO

Pongsiri PK.Saenchai vs. Ferzan Cicek

Pongsiri Winner by Unanimous Decision

Harry Grech vs. Arash Mardani

Mardani Winner by Disqualification

Elias Ghazali vs. Ayad Albadr

Ghazali Winner by Unanimous Decision

Marie Ruumet vs. Thai-Ngan Le

Ruumet Winner by Unanimous Decision

Jakub Wayman vs. Riccardo Cantindig-Stagg

Wayman Winner by TKO

Chalamkhao PK.Saenchai put his name in the hat to be considered one of the top strawweight Muay Thai contenders with a unanimous decision win over Pettong Kiatsongrit. He was the better man throughout and shut down an aggressive opponent over nine minutes. If there is a search for Joseph Lasiri’s next title defense, don’t be surprised to hear Chalamkhao’s name batted around.

Yodlekpet Or.Atchariya made his presence known in his ONE debut with a stoppage victory in the second round. Although Romania’s Silviu Vitez was competitive in the first round, a stiff elbow forced a stoppage in the second round and let everyone know “The Destroyer” has arrived on the global stage.

Marie “Snow Leopard” Ruumet took care of business in her catchweight Muay Thai battle with Thai-Ngan Le. The Estonian outworked her Thai counterpart over the course of three rounds and continued to show the fans why she is one of the most fun athletes on the planet. Ruumet kept the action going and picked up a critical win to start her 2023 campaign.

ONE Friday Fights 2 | All Fight Highlights

Relive all the best moments from an electrifying night of Muay Thai and MMA action at ONE Friday Fights 2! #ONEFridayFights2Subscribe and turn on notificatio...

