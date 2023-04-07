ONE Friday Fights 11 Recap

+
ONE Championship returned to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, March 31, to close out the month in style. ONE Friday Fights 11 delivered one of the year's most exciting and action-packed events with 12 thrilling bouts.

Return to Bangkok and relive the action with this recap for ONE Friday Fights 11.

Main Event: Superball Tded99 vs. Kongklai Annymuaythai

Superball Winner by Unanimous Decision

Superball Tded99 left no doubt as to who was the better man in the three-round Muay Thai main event against Kongklai Annymuaythai.

The rematch, contested at a 138-pound catchweight, was one-way traffic. Superball did not waver during the nine-minute bout and surged in each round. The decision was evident when the final bell sounded, and Superball made a big statement against his rival.

“Superball 🇹🇭 drops Kongklai twice en route to a DOMINANT win in our main event! 🏆 #ONEFridayFights11 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship”

Full Card

Apiwat Sor Somnuk vs. ET Tded99

ET Winner by Knockout

Komawut FA Group vs. Avatar PK Saenchai

Komawut Winner by Split Decision

Pongsiri Sor Jor Wichitpadriew vs. Pettong Kiatsongrit

Pongsiri Winner by Knockout

Petsommai Sor Sommai vs. Olaylek Chor Hapayak

Olaylek Winner by Split Decision

Namphongnoi Sor Sommai vs. Songfangkhong FA Group

Namphongnoi Winner by Majority Decision

Tyson Harrison vs. Rambo Mor Rattanabandit

Harrison Winner by Knockout

Yodkaikaew Fairtex vs. Angelos Giakoumis

Yodkaikaew Winner by Unanimous Decision

Yu Yau Pui vs. Devina Martin

Yu Winner by TKO

Tatsuya Ando vs. Ali Motamed

Ando Winner by TKO

Alisson Barbosa vs. Ali Kabdulla

Kabdulla Winner by TKO

Aleksandra Savicheva vs. Anelya Toktogonova

Toktogonova Winner by Submission

ET Tded99 had perhaps the most exhilarating knockout of the night when he won in just 37 seconds. Apiwat Sor Somnuk was on the receiving end of a brilliant jumping knee knockout. As ET came forward with a right knee, he switched to the left, and it connected flush. The brilliant KO put ET on the map in a big way in his ONE debut.

Tyson Harrison continued to show the world his exceptional style in a three-round war with Rambo Mor Rattanabandit. It looked as though Rambo was taking control, but Harrison dropped him in the second round to change the tide. As the clock was winding down in the third, Harrison landed a buzzer-beating KO blow to take home the victory.

There were more incredible Muay Thai wars inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The athletes at ONE delivered nonstop action, regardless if they got the finish or not. Every match on the lineup delivered excitement. The back-and-forth action showed why this might be the most exciting martial arts series on the planet.

The early mixed martial arts bouts delivered incredible excitement with three straight finishes to open the card. Anelya Toktogonova breezed through Aleksandra Savicheva when she took the bout to the ground and quickly sunk in a choke. Tatsuya Ando’s second-round win over Ali Motamed capped off the exceptional run of MMA before Muay Thai took center stage.

“ET ices Apiwat with a FLYING KNEE out of nowhere! 😱 #ONEFridayFights11⁠ 🌍 Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries (check local listings)⁠ 🌍 Also available on ONE YouTube and ONE Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply)⁠ 🌍 Also available on https://t.co/eBUfsOmxDL…”

