ONE Friday Fights 11 Recap
ONE Championship returned to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, March 31, to close out the month in style. ONE Friday Fights 11 delivered one of the year's most exciting and action-packed events with 12 thrilling bouts.
Return to Bangkok and relive the action with this recap for ONE Friday Fights 11.
Superball Winner by Unanimous Decision
Superball Tded99 left no doubt as to who was the better man in the three-round Muay Thai main event against Kongklai Annymuaythai.
The rematch, contested at a 138-pound catchweight, was one-way traffic. Superball did not waver during the nine-minute bout and surged in each round. The decision was evident when the final bell sounded, and Superball made a big statement against his rival.
"Superball 🇹🇭 drops Kongklai twice en route to a DOMINANT win in our main event! 🏆 #ONEFridayFights11 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship"
\u201cSuperball \ud83c\uddf9\ud83c\udded drops Kongklai twice en route to a DOMINANT win in our main event! \ud83c\udfc6\n\n#ONEFridayFights11 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship\u201d— ONE Championship (@ONE Championship) 1680280785
Full Card
Apiwat Sor Somnuk vs. ET Tded99
ET Winner by Knockout
Komawut FA Group vs. Avatar PK Saenchai
Komawut Winner by Split Decision
Pongsiri Sor Jor Wichitpadriew vs. Pettong Kiatsongrit
Pongsiri Winner by Knockout
Petsommai Sor Sommai vs. Olaylek Chor Hapayak
Olaylek Winner by Split Decision
Namphongnoi Sor Sommai vs. Songfangkhong FA Group
Namphongnoi Winner by Majority Decision
Tyson Harrison vs. Rambo Mor Rattanabandit
Harrison Winner by Knockout
Yodkaikaew Fairtex vs. Angelos Giakoumis
Yodkaikaew Winner by Unanimous Decision
Yu Yau Pui vs. Devina Martin
Yu Winner by TKO
Tatsuya Ando vs. Ali Motamed
Ando Winner by TKO
Alisson Barbosa vs. Ali Kabdulla
Kabdulla Winner by TKO
Aleksandra Savicheva vs. Anelya Toktogonova
Toktogonova Winner by Submission
ET Tded99 had perhaps the most exhilarating knockout of the night when he won in just 37 seconds. Apiwat Sor Somnuk was on the receiving end of a brilliant jumping knee knockout. As ET came forward with a right knee, he switched to the left, and it connected flush. The brilliant KO put ET on the map in a big way in his ONE debut.
Tyson Harrison continued to show the world his exceptional style in a three-round war with Rambo Mor Rattanabandit. It looked as though Rambo was taking control, but Harrison dropped him in the second round to change the tide. As the clock was winding down in the third, Harrison landed a buzzer-beating KO blow to take home the victory.
There were more incredible Muay Thai wars inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The athletes at ONE delivered nonstop action, regardless if they got the finish or not. Every match on the lineup delivered excitement. The back-and-forth action showed why this might be the most exciting martial arts series on the planet.
The early mixed martial arts bouts delivered incredible excitement with three straight finishes to open the card. Anelya Toktogonova breezed through Aleksandra Savicheva when she took the bout to the ground and quickly sunk in a choke. Tatsuya Ando’s second-round win over Ali Motamed capped off the exceptional run of MMA before Muay Thai took center stage.
"ET ices Apiwat with a FLYING KNEE out of nowhere! 😱 #ONEFridayFights11"
\u201cET ices Apiwat with a FLYING KNEE out of nowhere! \ud83d\ude31\n\n#ONEFridayFights11\u2060\n\ud83c\udf0d Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries (check local listings)\u2060\n\ud83c\udf0d Also available on ONE YouTube and ONE Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply)\u2060\n\ud83c\udf0d Also available on https://t.co/eBUfsOmxDL\u2026\u201d— ONE Championship (@ONE Championship) 1680279439
