+
LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

ONE Friday Fights 10 Recap!

one championship
ONE Friday Fights 10 Recap!
staticc.sportskeeda.com

ONE Championship continued its exciting Lumpinee Boxing Stadium series on Friday, March 24. ONE Friday Fights 10 delivered a fulfilling appetizer before ONE Fight Night 8 burst onto screens in U.S. primetime.

After another fun evening in Bangkok, here is your recap for ONE Friday Fights 10.

Main Event: Yodkritsada Sor Sommai vs. Theptaksin Sor Sornsing

Main Event

Yodkritsada Sor Sommai vs. Theptaksin Sor Sornsing

Theptaksin Winner by Unanimous Decision

The two new faces delivered a three-round battle as the main event, but Theptaksin Sor Sornsing got his hand raised in the end.

The difference maker were the elbows of Theptaksin. Even though Yodkritsada showed his toughness and competed for all nine minutes, the offensive output was enough to win on the scorecards for the Lionheart Muaythai representative.

Full Card

Paedsanlek PK.Saenchai vs. Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree

Panrit Winner by Unanimous Decision

Rak Erawan vs. Chusap Sor Salacheep

Erawan Winner by TKO

Teeyai PK Saenchai vs. Manolis Kallistis

Teeyai Winner by Unanimous Decision

Supalek Jitmuangnon vs. Sonrak Sit Por Jor Wor

Supalek Winner by Unanimous Decision

Thongpoon PK Saenchai vs. Tomorrow Kiatsongrit

Thongpoon Winner by Knockout

Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi vs. Sherzod Kabutov

Chorfah Winner by Split Decision

Yod-IQ PK Saenchai vs. Samuel Bielen

Yod-IQ Winner by TKO

Yu Karino vs. Ivan Parshikov

Parshikov Winner by Submission

Anton Petrov vs. Luca Lombardo

Petrov Winner by TKO

Petklangna Sitphuyainilan vs. Shingo Shibata

Shibata Winner by Split Decision

Thongpoon PK Saenchai scored the night’s quickest finish with a 24-second blitz over Tomorrow Kiatsongrit. Thongpoon came right out swinging and putting the pressure on Tomorrow, who wilted and could not combat the barrage of strikes.

Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi edged Sherzod Kabutov by a split decision in their catchweight Muay Thai contest. For three rounds, the two battled closely, leaving a tough decision to be rendered by the judges. In the end, the Thai athlete got the win to notch his first victory on the global stage.

25-year-old Russian Ivan Parshikov kept his ONE record clean with a first-round submission win over Yu Karino. The bantamweight was dominant and made a case to be a name to watch in 2023. As he continues to develop, Parshikov will get bigger opportunities to prove himself and could find himself being a factor by year’s end.

None

None

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.