ONE Friday Fights 10 Recap!
ONE Championship continued its exciting Lumpinee Boxing Stadium series on Friday, March 24. ONE Friday Fights 10 delivered a fulfilling appetizer before ONE Fight Night 8 burst onto screens in U.S. primetime.
After another fun evening in Bangkok, here is your recap for ONE Friday Fights 10.
Main Event: Yodkritsada Sor Sommai vs. Theptaksin Sor Sornsing
Main Event
Yodkritsada Sor Sommai vs. Theptaksin Sor Sornsing
Theptaksin Winner by Unanimous Decision
The two new faces delivered a three-round battle as the main event, but Theptaksin Sor Sornsing got his hand raised in the end.
The difference maker were the elbows of Theptaksin. Even though Yodkritsada showed his toughness and competed for all nine minutes, the offensive output was enough to win on the scorecards for the Lionheart Muaythai representative.
Full Card
Paedsanlek PK.Saenchai vs. Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree
Panrit Winner by Unanimous Decision
Rak Erawan vs. Chusap Sor Salacheep
Erawan Winner by TKO
Teeyai PK Saenchai vs. Manolis Kallistis
Teeyai Winner by Unanimous Decision
Supalek Jitmuangnon vs. Sonrak Sit Por Jor Wor
Supalek Winner by Unanimous Decision
Thongpoon PK Saenchai vs. Tomorrow Kiatsongrit
Thongpoon Winner by Knockout
Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi vs. Sherzod Kabutov
Chorfah Winner by Split Decision
Yod-IQ PK Saenchai vs. Samuel Bielen
Yod-IQ Winner by TKO
Yu Karino vs. Ivan Parshikov
Parshikov Winner by Submission
Anton Petrov vs. Luca Lombardo
Petrov Winner by TKO
Petklangna Sitphuyainilan vs. Shingo Shibata
Shibata Winner by Split Decision
Thongpoon PK Saenchai scored the night’s quickest finish with a 24-second blitz over Tomorrow Kiatsongrit. Thongpoon came right out swinging and putting the pressure on Tomorrow, who wilted and could not combat the barrage of strikes.
Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi edged Sherzod Kabutov by a split decision in their catchweight Muay Thai contest. For three rounds, the two battled closely, leaving a tough decision to be rendered by the judges. In the end, the Thai athlete got the win to notch his first victory on the global stage.
25-year-old Russian Ivan Parshikov kept his ONE record clean with a first-round submission win over Yu Karino. The bantamweight was dominant and made a case to be a name to watch in 2023. As he continues to develop, Parshikov will get bigger opportunities to prove himself and could find himself being a factor by year’s end.
