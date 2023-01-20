LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

ONE Reveals Full Lineup For ONE Friday Fights 1 On January 20

one championship
ONE Reveals Full Lineup For ONE Friday Fights 1 On January 20
i0.wp.com
ONE Championship has unveiled the full card for its first edition of the ONE Friday Fights series from Lumpinee Stadium. ONE Friday Fights 1 will be headlined by the return of Nong-O Gaiyanghadao on Friday, January 20.

The ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion will defend the crown against Russian Alaverdi Ramazanov. The unique movement of Ramazanov will try to give him the edge against arguably the most dominant force in Muay Thai.

In the co-main event, former ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Prajanchai PK.Saenchai takes on Kompet Sitsarawatsuer. A big performance from the Thai star could elevate him back into the title picture as he eyes reclaiming the gold from Joseph Lasiri.

Eight additional Muay Thai bouts will help fill out the docket, but mixed martial arts will also be seen at the event. Two MMA events are a part of the action during the first portion of the card. ONE veteran Akihiro Fujisawa welcomes American Colton Kielbasa to the promotion in a flyweight bout, and lightweights Richard Godoy takes on Alexy Lyapunov.

The 12-bout slate promises to bring exciting martial arts action to your weekend.

The international Muay Thai and MMA card will air live on FanDuel TV at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST. Fans can also watch these fights live via watch.onefc.com, ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, and ONE Championship’s Facebook page.

Watch the all-Muay Thai card live on watch.onefc.com, ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, and ONE Championship’s Facebook page at 9:30 a.m. EST/6:30 a.m. PST.

ONE Friday Fights 1 Full Card

ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Alaverdi Ramazanov

Prajanchai PK.Saenchai vs. Kompet Sitsarawatsuer

Petbanrai Singha Mawynn vs. Khunsueklek Ufaboomdeksean

Sansiri Pet Por.Tor.Or vs. Komawut FA.Group

Tai Sor.Jor.PiekUthai vs. Sonrak Fairtex

Sagaengarm Jitmuangnon vs. Suayai Chor.Haapayak

Seksan Or. Kwanmuang vs. Tyson Harrison

Richard Godoy vs. Alexy Lyapunov

Muangthai PK.Saenchai vs. Mavlud Tupiev

Josh Hill vs. Keivan Soleimani

Akihiro Fujisawa vs. Colton Kielbasa

Angelos Giakoumis vs. Mohammed Sadeghi

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.