ONE Reveals Full Lineup For ONE Friday Fights 1 On January 20
The ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion will defend the crown against Russian Alaverdi Ramazanov. The unique movement of Ramazanov will try to give him the edge against arguably the most dominant force in Muay Thai.
In the co-main event, former ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Prajanchai PK.Saenchai takes on Kompet Sitsarawatsuer. A big performance from the Thai star could elevate him back into the title picture as he eyes reclaiming the gold from Joseph Lasiri.
Eight additional Muay Thai bouts will help fill out the docket, but mixed martial arts will also be seen at the event. Two MMA events are a part of the action during the first portion of the card. ONE veteran Akihiro Fujisawa welcomes American Colton Kielbasa to the promotion in a flyweight bout, and lightweights Richard Godoy takes on Alexy Lyapunov.
The 12-bout slate promises to bring exciting martial arts action to your weekend.
The international Muay Thai and MMA card will air live on FanDuel TV at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST. Fans can also watch these fights live via watch.onefc.com, ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, and ONE Championship’s Facebook page.
Watch the all-Muay Thai card live on watch.onefc.com, ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, and ONE Championship’s Facebook page at 9:30 a.m. EST/6:30 a.m. PST.
ONE Friday Fights 1 Full Card
ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Alaverdi Ramazanov
Prajanchai PK.Saenchai vs. Kompet Sitsarawatsuer
Petbanrai Singha Mawynn vs. Khunsueklek Ufaboomdeksean
Sansiri Pet Por.Tor.Or vs. Komawut FA.Group
Tai Sor.Jor.PiekUthai vs. Sonrak Fairtex
Sagaengarm Jitmuangnon vs. Suayai Chor.Haapayak
Seksan Or. Kwanmuang vs. Tyson Harrison
Richard Godoy vs. Alexy Lyapunov
Muangthai PK.Saenchai vs. Mavlud Tupiev
Josh Hill vs. Keivan Soleimani
Akihiro Fujisawa vs. Colton Kielbasa
Angelos Giakoumis vs. Mohammed Sadeghi
