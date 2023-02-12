ONE Friday Fights 4 Recap
ONE Championship returned to Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, February 10, for a fast-paced night of action at ONE Friday Fights 4.
For ten straight bouts, elite athletes entered the ring and put on a show. Knockouts, submissions, upsets, comebacks, and everything in between were seen under the roof of the historic venue.
If you missed any of the wild action, here is a recap of ONE Friday Fights 4.
Main Event: Duangsompong Jitmuangnon vs. Batman Or.Atchariya
Main Event
Duangsompong Jitmuangnon vs. Batman Or.Atchariya
Duangsompong Winner by Majority Decision
Duangsompong Jitmuangnon and Batman Or.Atchariya went to battle for three hard rounds in the main event, delivering everything the fans had hoped to see inside of the ring. But when all was said and done, Duangsompong edged it on the cards.
Duangsompong’s final performance put a cap on a great night for the division on a night that saw three flyweight Muay Thai matches. As the main event, his stock soared with an exciting victory over his fellow countryman.
The 24-year-old still has plenty of room for growth, and as he enters one of the hottest divisions in the sport, Duangsompong could be someone to watch in 2023 as a possible Breakout Fighter of the Year.
Full Card
Mongkolkaew Sor.Sommai vs. Petchmuangsri Tded99
Petchmuangsri Winner by Unanimous Decision
Alessandro Sara vs. Erdem Taha Dincer
Dincer Winner by Knockout
Gusjung Fairtex vs. Francisca Vera
Vera Winner by TKO
Chaongoh Jitmuangnon vs. An Bunhour
Chaongoh Winner by Knockout
Ferrari Fairtex vs. Fabio Reis
Reis Winner by Knockout
Bruno Azevedo vs. Talekh Gamidov
Azevedo Winner by Submission
Hiroki Suzuki vs. Fariya Aminipour
Aminipour Winner by Split Decision
Aqib Awan vs. Peter Danesoe
Danesoe Winner by TKO
Judy Humber vs. Malena Garcia
Garcia Winner by Unanimous Decision
The evening’s most shocking performance came when Fabio Reis upset Ferrari Fairtex by second-round knockout. The Portuguese striker had to escape a first round that saw the Thai look fantastic, but in the second round, his power took control of the action and left Ferrari on the floor. With a massive debut knockout, Reis is exiting Lumpinee Stadium as one of the top bantamweight warriors on the planet.
Bruno Azevedo had a fantastic second-round submission win over Talekh Gamidov to make his case in the bantamweight mixed martial arts division. The Brazilian made a big statement inside the ring for his debut and wants to be active in 2023 to make waves in ONE.
In one of the best comebacks of early 2023, Francisca Vera battled back for a second-round TKO over Gusjung Fairtex. The Fairtex Gym athlete started strong and looked to be in full control. However, the Chilean striker rebounded in the second round and scored a body shot KO with a knee to the body, leaving Gusjung collapsing into the referee.