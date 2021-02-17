ONE Championship: The Road to Fists of Fury
ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon will compete at ONE Championship's latest offering, ONE: Fists Of Fury, on Friday, February 26, to take on Alejandro Rivas in a kickboxing contest.
With the flyweight gold on the line in the main event between champion Ilias Ennahachi and Superlek Kiatmoo9, #1-ranked contender Rodtang will do his best to defend his ranking and claim next with an emphatic showing.
However, the rising Spaniard is coming to knock him off his pedestal and shock the world.
For the Thai star, 2021 is looking to be a strong year. Rodtang has his match with Rivas set and is also on the bill for the inaugural ONE On TNT card against Jacob Smith in a non-title Muay Thai affair.
If "The Iron Man" gets caught looking ahead, Rivas could play the spoiler's role on the stacked card from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Rivas has made waves in his young career, and in his ONE debut, he will draw perhaps the best pound-for-pound striker on the planet today. The spotlight will shine down and give him the biggest opportunity of his career to put the world on notice.
To learn a little more about each flyweight kickboxer, watch the road they are taking to Singapore in this video from ONE. See how each man has made their way to The Lion City for this incredible matchup.
Rodtang vs. Alejandro Rivas | Road To ONE: FISTS OF FURY
ONE: Fists Of Fury will air live and free on B/R Live at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, February 26.
