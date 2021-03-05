ONE Championship: Fists of Fury II Highlights

On Friday, March 5, ONE Championship brought ONE: Fists Of Fury II, a previously recorded event, to the masses with a fun-filled event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
The six-bout card featured five incredible knockouts that helped make the event aptly named. ONE has been on fire with exciting events in 2021 as they look forward to bringing the action into primetime next month in April.
Let's venture back to Singapore and take-in ONE: Fists Of Fury II one more time with this recap of all the action.
Main Event: Amir Aliakbari vs. Kang Ji Won
Kang Winner by KO
Round 1 - 1:54
The highly-anticipated debut of Amir Aliakbari did not go as planned for the Iranian as "Mighty Warrior" Kang Ji Won continued his dominance over AAA Team with his second win over the team.
Aliakbari showed his power with two incredible hooks that caused damage, but the speed and precision of Kang was too much. As the Iranian came forward, the South Korean scored with a crisp left hook that crumpled the highly-touted grappler. The second exciting victory for Kang thrusts him into the discussion of top contenders in the heavyweight division.
Alexandre Machado vs. Anatoly Malykhin
Malykhin Winner by TKO
Anatoly Malykhin took Alexandre Machado down to the mat and used a crucifix to incapacitate him until the referee stopped the action due to uncontested strikes. The undefeated Russian made an impression in his debut and will look to build upon it at ONE on TNT III against Aliakbari in April.
Ryogo Takahashi vs. Tang Kai
Tang Winner by KO
Tang Kai kept his winning streak going with a first-round knockout over Ryogo Takahashi. The Chinese athlete looked sensational with the KO and is zeroing in on the ONE athlete rankings. Tang has been an explosive addition to the featherweight ranks.
Yoshiki Nakahara vs. Ruslan Emilbek Uulu
Nakahara Winner by TKO
Yoshiki Nakahara took care of business with a first-round TKO of his own against Ruslan Emilbek Uulu. All it took was 90 seconds before the referee had to make the call. The Japanese standout athlete ruined Uulu's perfect record with a quick outing that should have fans talking about the featherweight.
Han Zi Hao vs. Adam Noi
Han Winner by Unanimous Decision
In ONE Super Series action, bantamweight Muay Thai strikers Han Zi Zao and Adam Noi went the full three rounds for the only decision of the event. The Chinese striker did enough to get his hand raised and inched closer to contention.
Mark Fairtex Abelardo vs. Emilio Urrutia
Abelardo Winner by KO
The opening bout of the night featured one of the evening's most memorable knockouts. Mark "Tyson" Fairtex Abelardo put his exceptional elbows on display in the first round, and then finished Emilio Urrutia off in the second with a cracking step-in right elbow that landed cleanly on the jaw.
