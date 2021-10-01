Marat Grigorian Returns At ONE First Strike Against Andy Souwer

one championship
Marat Grigorian
media.elegantcms.io
ONE Championship is set to deliver an all-ONE Super Series event titled ONE: First Strike on Friday, October 15. The main event will see #1-ranked Giorgio Petrosyan battle #2 Superbon for the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship.

However, the 2021 ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix is set to kick-off to determine the first challenger for the winner on the same card. And it features an all-star lineup.

None more engaging and entertaining than #3-ranked Marat Grigorian.

With more than 60 career victories, the Armenian has risen to the top of the sport as one of its pound-for-pound best athletes. After competing around the world, Grigorian finally found his way onto the global stage in 2020.

Russian Ivan Kondratev gave the kickboxing star a run for his money early on. Still, Grigorian soon found his footing and took over the action, finishing with a second-round knockout.

Now awaiting the Armenian is a legend.

Dutchman Andy Souwer will be Grigorian's quarterfinal opponent as both men look to start their tournament off with a statement-making performance. The veteran has done nearly everything in his career, and taking down the #3-ranked featherweight in the world would be another feather in his cap.

But Grigorian will be looking to add the legend to his list of victims and stay on course for a future World Title opportunity.

Relive Grigorian's incredible ONE debut from ONE: Big Bang in preparation for his return and the 2021 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

ONE: First Strike airs on Friday, October 15, at 7:00 a.m. EST/7:00 a.m. PST on Bleacher Report.

STUNNING COMEBACK 🔥 Marat Grigorian's DRAMATIC Debut

Before Armenian kickboxing great Marat Grigorian takes on Dutch legend Andy Souwer in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix at ONE: FIRST STRIKE,...
