Bi Nguyen and Jenelyn Olsim Meet in Atomweight Grand Prix Eliminator

Nguyen vs Olsim
ONE Championship will close out its August with ONE: Battleground III, a previously recorded event, on Friday, August 27. Among the six bouts will be a high-stakes atomweight contest between Bi "Killer Bee" Nguyen and Jenelyn Olsim.

The two talented atomweights are both coming off key victories. Nguyen will try to make it back-to-back wins after handing Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat her first professional loss, and Olsim is coming off a stunning submission over Maira Mazar.

As the division heats up, both women are in a prime position to make big strides toward the top of the division.

More importantly for the women, however, are the stakes. The meeting will send the winner to ONE: Empower, the first all-female event for a global martial arts promotion, as an alternate to the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix against American Grace Cleveland.

The winner of the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix will earn a shot at Angela Lee and the ONE Atomweight World Championship, making it the single greatest Grand Prix in martial arts history. Thus, it is imperative to win this match to take another step closer to realizing their ultimate dreams of becoming a World Champion.

But neither athlete can look that far ahead. The matchup between Nguyen and Olsim may be a matchup of speed vs. power. Olsim, a former strawweight, should have a strength advantage in this matchup, but "Killer Bee" promises to sting and move quickly.

Ahead of the atomweight battle, take an inside look at their individual paths to this bout at ONE: Battleground III.

ONE: Battleground III airs on Friday, August 27, at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on all Bleacher Report platforms.

Bi Nguyen vs. Jenelyn Olsim | Road To ONE: BATTLEGROUND III

ONE: BATTLEGROUND III will feature a fiery women's atomweight mixed martial arts fight between Vietnamese-American star Bi Nguyen and Filipina phenom Jenelyn...
