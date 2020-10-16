ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties II Recap

ONE Championship returns to Singapore on October 16 with the epic conclusion to the Reign Of Dynasties event series.

Zhang came up just short against Alaverdi "Babyface Killer" Ramazanov for the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship, which makes his main event slot opposite Akimoto a prime opportunity to re-state his case for a title bid.

<p>"Muay Thai Boy" is currently the #3-ranked contender in the bantamweight class.</p><p>But it won't be an easy task as the Japanese Karate World Champion will try to use his lightning-quick speed to zip past Zhang en route to making an immediate statement in the bantamweight division.</p><p>The Evolve MMA representative hopes to impress and become the first Japanese athlete to crack the ONE Super Series rankings when he makes his bantamweight debut.</p><p>This main event is a can't miss bout as both men share aggressive styles that should guarantee fireworks when the bell rings.</p><p>Additionally, for Zhang, he will be sharing the global stage at ONE: Reign Of Dynasties II with his brother, Zhang Chunyu. His sibling will be making his debut in ONE while "Muay Thai Boy" headlines the event, making it a family affair.</p> <p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="824033cf92db19e844c953bf818fa44f" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sBP1W3l2MOw?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Hiroki Akimoto vs. Zhang Chenglong | Road To ONE: REIGN OF DYNASTIES II</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBP1W3l2MOw" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p> <p>ONE: Reign Of Dynasties II will air for free on the B/R Live app at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on Friday, October 16.<br/></p>