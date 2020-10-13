ONE Championship Announces Location and Card for Inside the Matrix

Brazilian jiu-jitsu's Pan American Championships concluded in Kissimmee, FL Sunday with Fellipe Andrew defeating Gustavo Batista 3-0 on advantage points to claim the men's black belt openweight division. The Checkmat squad lead all teams with 9 medals among men's black belt competitors.

The women's black belt divisions saw the Atos team lead the way with six medals including teammates Luiza Monteiro and Rafaela Guedes, who both made the finals of the women's openweight class but chose not to compete against each other. The tournament was a bit more wide open this year with the Covid-19 pandemic keeping some of the top black belt competitors from attending.