The Road to ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties

mixed martial arts
www.onefc.com

At ONE: Reign of Dynasties, Josh "Timebomb" Tonna will get his chance at ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in ONE Championship's latest offering on October 9.

But how did these two striking aces get to this point?

For Tonna, it was not an elevator straight to the top. No, "Timebomb" had many stops on his ascent up the ranks. Although he was ousted early in his ONE career by Petchdam Petchyindee Academy, Tonna rebounded with a gritty performance against Joseph Lasiri.

Early in 2020, Tonna clinched his title shot with a punishing knockout of Andy Howson at ONE: Warrior's Code.

Sam-A's path was not easy either. The Thai superstar lost his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship to Jonathan Haggerty at ONE: For Honor before rebounding against Daren Rolland five months later.

Then he would get a chance at the inaugural ONE Strawweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Championships and claim both to establish himself as a two-sport World Champion and dominant force in the strawweight division.

Check out the Road to ONE: Reign of Dynasties to see these paths for both main event athletes. Then, check out ONE: Reign of Dynasties on the B/R Live app on October 9 at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.

Sam-A vs. Josh Tonna | Road To ONE: REIGN OF DYNASTIES www.youtube.com

Understanding Sabaki

sabaki method

To Master the Supreme Philosophy of Enshin Karate, Look to Musashi's Book of Five Rings for Guidance!

In the martial arts, we voluntarily subject ourselves to conflict in a training environment so we can transcend conflict in the real world. After all, we wouldn't knowingly train in a style that makes us weaker or worsens our position. The irony of all this is that we don't want to fight our opponent. We prefer to work with what an opponent gives us to turn the tide in our favor, to resolve the situation effectively and efficiently.The Japanese have a word for this: sabaki. It means to work with energy efficiently. When we train with the sabaki mindset, we receive our opponent's attack, almost as a gift. Doing so requires less physical effort and frees up our mental operating system so it can determine the most efficient solution to the conflict.In this essay, I will present a brief history of sabaki, as well as break down the sabaki method using Miyamoto Musashi's five elements

ONE Championship: Inside The Matrix is Coming October 30th

mixed martial arts
cdn.onefc.com

ONE Championship CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong made a blockbuster announcement on Monday morning. Asia's largest sports media property will bring a star-studded event to the global audience on October 30 entitled ONE: Inside The Matrix.

The event will feature four World Championship bouts with a supporting card to be announced at a later date. However, those four title tilts already make the October event a stacked event that no martial arts fan will want to miss.

Ryan Submits Diniz at Who's Number One

brazilian jiu jitsu
cdn.shopify.com

In a match of ADCC world champions, Gordon Ryan came out on top over Matheus Diniz in the main event of the Who's Number One grappling show held in Austin, TX Friday. Ryan, who won the 99 kg division and the absolute division at last years ADCC world championships, secured a heel hook with 17:45 left in the 30 minute submission only match to claim victory.

The co-main event saw Craig Jones also win via heel hook against Roberto Jimenez. Both Ryan and Jones had dropped out of the previous Who's Number One show in July after testing positive for Covid-19.

Cobra Kai Season 3: Release Date Announced

entertainment
occ-0-1068-1722.1.nflxso.net

Netflix announced season 3 of the popular show Cobra Kai will premiere on January 8, 2021. The streaming service also announced they've renewed the show, a continuation of the original Karate Kid movies, for a fourth season.

Cobra Kai originally aired on Youtube's premium service but moved to Netflix after its second season.

