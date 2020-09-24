ONE Championship: From A New Breed to Reign of Dynasties

ONE Championship concluded an epic series of events with ONE: A New Breed III that saw several highlight-reel performances. And after the event, the organization was quick to announce the main event of their upcoming event on October 9, ONE: Reign of Dynasties.

At ONE: A New Breed, Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy successfully defended the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship against Magnus Andersson with a third-round knockout.

Also, Capitan Petchyindee Academy scored a history-making six-second knockout in the co-main event.

With September coming to a close, Asia's largest sports media property is closing in on October's ONE: Reign of Dynasties.

Headlining the event will be a ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship clash between two-sport World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and the #1-ranked contender in the division, Josh "Timebomb" Tonna.

Relive the action from Bangkok and get a preview of the upcoming main event on October 9 with the latest ONE Championship Weekly.

ONE Championship Weekly | 24 September 2020 www.youtube.com

Understanding Sabaki

To Master the Supreme Philosophy of Enshin Karate, Look to Musashi's Book of Five Rings for Guidance!

In the martial arts, we voluntarily subject ourselves to conflict in a training environment so we can transcend conflict in the real world. After all, we wouldn't knowingly train in a style that makes us weaker or worsens our position. The irony of all this is that we don't want to fight our opponent. We prefer to work with what an opponent gives us to turn the tide in our favor, to resolve the situation effectively and efficiently.The Japanese have a word for this: sabaki. It means to work with energy efficiently. When we train with the sabaki mindset, we receive our opponent's attack, almost as a gift. Doing so requires less physical effort and frees up our mental operating system so it can determine the most efficient solution to the conflict.In this essay, I will present a brief history of sabaki, as well as break down the sabaki method using Miyamoto Musashi's five elements

Sport Karate Throwback Thursdays: Steve Terada

Turn the clock back to 2005 and check out this legendary performance by Steve Terada.

This is the sixth installment of a series that features old school sport karate videos to keep the history of the sport alive. Steve Terada was a member of the prestigious Team Paul Mitchell Karate and gained his reputation as a top competitor with his innovative extreme forms. He is one of the pioneers of martial arts tricking, having contributed to the creation of several tricks including the snapuswipe (an inverted 540 kick with an extra rotation before the landing). He was also the first to land many of these tricks in competition.

The Law of Success - Blog

There are few things simpler than the law of success. If you are consistent and persistent, eventually, you should arrive at your goal. Pretty simple, right? It is, but as the wise Jim Rohn used to say, "What's simple to do, is also simple not to do." Here are some tips to get the most out of every day.


How Often Is More Important Than How Long

So, what does that mean, exactly? Here is an example a teacher gave me once.

"Well, I can only practice for 10 minutes…"

The teacher shrugged. "OK, do it for 10 minutes."

"Some days, I can only manage 5."

"OK, do it for 5," he answered, unmoved.

"Most days, were talking 2 minutes."

Finally, he gave the pearl of wisdom, "I don't care how long, just do it every day."

Rather than spending hours on perfecting a technique (kick, punch, throw, etc) and then not touching it for days or weeks, do it for a few minutes each day. Repetition over a long period of time will work the material into your body for good. Any time I ever crammed for a test the information seemed to fly out of my head quickly afterward. Go for long term gain and work on things often no matter how long.

Don't Practice Things That Don't Need Practice

Don't practice what you're are already good at doing. We love to though, don't we? However, improvement comes from doing those things that are neglected, but necessary, and we know it, don't we? As much fun as it is to do things we're already good at, (possibly show off?) to get the most out of our time and attention, we really need to start hitting those things that make us roll our eyes in frustration, until we feel like we can move them over to the "totally awesome" category.

Work Slow

There are times to work on speed, (and I am working on something to address that coming soon), but if you are trying to improve something, you'll likely need to pull it apart and put it back together again slowly. Try ultra-slow. I mean so slow that Tai Chi speed seems like a Donnie Yen fight scene. Use video or a mirror (preferably both) and take out the "uglies" until your movement looks like your gliding on ball bearings. If it's a mess slow, it's a mess fast, you just may not realize it.

Keep Moving Forward

Most of these points address consistency, but for your hard work to have any tangible results you have to be persistent and keep moving forward. All our excuses melt away when we realize that they get us no closer to our goal. Am I really, super busy, or just super distracted? If I spent as much time practicing as I do on social media could I make some progress? We know what's true, don't we? Whether you are pursuing your next rank, next competition, next technique or just trying to spend more time off the couch than on, try these simple to follow instructions and begin your pursuit and capture of that once elusive goal.

