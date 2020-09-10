ONE Championship: A New Breed II Vlog

ONE Championship is back with its second installment of the "A New Breed" event series on Friday, September 11. The event will feature six bouts in total and be capped off by a battle of former World Champion Muay Thai athletes.

Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym stepped up on short notice in February for a shot at the inaugural ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship but came up short. Now, he returns to bantamweight for a main event clash with former WBC Muay Thai World Champion Sean "Clubber" Clancy.

Ahead of their main event bout, the two main event athletes welcomed cameras into their training camps and discussed the matchup. The vlog also features a look at the athletes in Bangkok as they arrive on the scene and prepare for their contest.

ONE: A NEW BREED II offers both men a chance to shine on the global stage and leap into the thick of the title hunt following a successful ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament that saw Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym clinch a title shot against the dominant Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

While that outstanding ONE Super Series contest headlines the action, five other bouts will round out the card. The remaining bouts will feature the #2-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender Superlek Kiatmoo9 and the organizational debut of Supergirl Jaroonsak Muaythai, the 16-year-old sister of Wondergirl Fairtex.

Bangkok, Thailand, hosts another exciting ONE event with high stakes on the line.

ONE: A NEW BREED II can be seen on the B/R Live app for free at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on Friday, September 11.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

one championship

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Cage Warriors Gets Go Ahead From UK

mixed martial arts
cagewarriors.com

According to MMA Junkie, United Kingdom-based mixed martial arts promotion Cage Warriors has received government approval to hold a trio of events in Manchester on September 24, 25 and 26. The permission grants certain exemptions from Covid-19 self isolation requirements allowing participants to take part in approved sporting events.

The approval is notable in that it's the first time the British government has officially recognized the sport of MMA.

Why You Should Be Watching Cobra Kai

entertainment
www.ajc.com

Because I'm somewhat familiar with the Black Belt Mag demographic, I can safely say there's a good chance you're a lot like me. You probably grew up in the martial arts, and when The Karate Kid came out in 1984, you loved every minute of it.


You likely watched The Karate Kid Part II when it was released in 1986 and fantasized about jetting to Okinawa to learn karate (and perhaps to fall in love with a local lad or lass).

You might have been somewhat less enthusiastic about The Karate Kid Part III (1989, with Terry Silver: "A man can't stand, he can't fight!") and The Next Karate Kid (1994, with Hilary Swank assuming the role of the student in need of Mr. Miyagi's morality), but still you watched — and in all likelihood reminisced about your formative years in the arts.

Then came the black hole, the period when seemingly no martial arts movie could capture the philosophical side of our passion — you know, the reason we all train for life. Fortunately, that black hole collapsed in on itself when YouTube announced in 2018 that it was resurrecting the Karate Kid storyline in the form of a series called Cobra Kai.

Sport Karate Throwback Thursdays: Kevin Thompson vs Pedro Xavier

sport karate

Kick it back to the 1992 U.S. Capitol Classics in Washington D.C., where a clash of sport karate legends ensued between Kevin Thompson and Pedro Xavier.

This is the fifth edition of a weekly series that features old school sport karate videos to keep the history of the sport alive. This time, instead of highlighting a single competitor and their performance, we are reflecting on a point fighting match between Kevin Thompson and Pedro Xavier, two of the greatest to ever live.

