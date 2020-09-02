ONE Championship: Angela Lee's Turning Point

1. Short Reps in Quick Succession <img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://blackbeltmag.com/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwMTg1Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjQ0NjYwN30.UOGFVHCRAXeYhVHXZso9Y_xqslatqJU1YV0B8MQ8E3A/image.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C0%2C0%2C79&height=700" id="af922" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e16f17f3747f4e4e2cc9be6ed9629ae1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="speed bag" /> blog.ringside.com <p>Doing short reps in quick succession is a great way to build speed and endurance. For example, fire 3 sets of 5 snap kicks as fast as you can on each leg. Take 5 seconds/breaths between sets and then do it again. Do something similar for whatever art you study.</p> Doing short reps in quick succession is a great way to build speed and endurance. For example, fire 3 sets of 5 snap kicks as fast as you can on each leg. Take 5 seconds/breaths between sets and then do it again. Do something similar for whatever art you study.

2. Take it Slow

For building technique do the opposite, work slow. Pick a technique or form and do it as slow as you possibly can. (hint: Tai Chi)

3. Incorporate Mental Aspects

Are there mental aspects to your art that you've ignored that you can incorporate? I was floored years ago when I learned that many Olympic athletes have a visualization coach. Have you tried to visualize yourself doing something really well? Dare I say, perfectly? Give it a try. Use a form or technique that you know well. You will be surprised by how much concentration is required.