ONE Championship: A New Breed - Recap

mixed martial arts

A new ONE Championship World Champion was crowned in Bangkok at ONE: A New Breed on Friday, August 28. Allycia Hallen Rodrigues announced herself to the world in an upset of Stamp Fairtex in the evening's main event.

The remainder of the card did not disappoint. The event opened with five straight finishes before the two main event bouts.

The Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament also concluded and produced the next challenger for Nong-O Gaiyanghadao's ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship. What else did you miss? Let's have a look at the recap of ONE: A New Breed.

Main Event: Stamp Fairtex vs. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Rodrigues Winner by Majority Decision

Round 5 - 3:00

Much like how Janet Todd dethroned Stamp off her kickboxing perch, Rodrigues did the same to take the Muay Thai crown. Rodrigues started slow, but picked up the pace and closed strongly in the final three rounds. The close contest was not a clean sweep, but the Brazilian did enough to earn the majority decision victory and begin a new era in the atomweight division.

Main Card

Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai vs. Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym

Rodlek Winner by Unanimous Decision

Denice Zamboanga vs. Watsapinya Kaewkhong

Zamboanga Winner by Submission

Wondergirl Fairtex vs. KC Carlos

Wondergirl Winner by Elbow TKO

Drex Zamboanga vs. Detchadin Sornsirisuphath

Zamboanga Winner by Submission

Huang Ding vs. Sok Thy

Sok Thy by Punch KO

Yodkaikaew Fairtex vs. Alex Schild

Yodkaikaew Winner by Kicks TKO

Rodlek made the most out of his golden opportunity after filling in for Saemapetch Fairtex in the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament finals. He outworked Kulabdam and dropped him on two occasions en route to the decision victory. Now, he gets his shot at a World Championship.

In other bouts, Denice Zamboanga made short work of Watsapinya Kaewkhong to keep her top-spot in the atomweight rankings with an eye firmly on Angela Lee's title. Her brother, Drex, also picked up a submission victory earlier in the night.

In the strawweight Muay Thai division, Wondergirl Fairtex continued her rise with a TKO victory. It was an exciting event producing new stars and new challengers. Not much more could be asked out of the seven-bout event from Bangkok.

