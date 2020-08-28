ONE: A New Breed - Main Event

mixed martial arts
cdn.asianmma.com

The gold is on the line in the main event of ONE: A New Breed in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, August 28. ONE Championship star Stamp Fairtex defends her ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship in the evening's main event.

Awaiting her will be promotional newcomer Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Rodrigues posts a 30-5 career record and trains out of Phuket Top Team. The Brazilian contender is part of the developing division that recently saw the signing of Anissa Meksen to the ONE Super Series ranks.

As the division grows, the challenges get steeper for Stamp. However, the Thai star continues to push for ultimate glory and history as a three-sport world champion. To keep that dream alive, she must successfully defend the belt on Friday.

This clash of styles should produce nonstop excitement in the five-round main event.

The pressure will be on the champion, but she has risen to the challenge time and again. Stamp has also had the privilege of being active by competing in a mixed martial arts bout at ONE: No Surrender and coming out victorious.

All of the action from ONE: A New Breed can be seen live and free on the B/R Live app this Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues | ONE Championship Official Trailer www.youtube.com

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

one championship

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

World Lethwei Championship Returns With First Women's Championship

combat sports
www.fightmag.com.au

World Lethwei Championship, the main international promotion for Burmese bareknuckle boxing, returned Friday with it's first fights since the pandemic lockdown took effect, holding a history making women's championship fight in Yangon, Myanmar. The main event saw Souris Manfredi of France defeat Maisha Katz of Spain by 4th round TKO to become the first ever women's world lethwei champion claiming the WLC women's bantamweight title.

Lethwei is a traditional form of fighting in Myanmar, similar to Muay Thai but performed without gloves and with headbutts allowed. It's grown in popularity over the past year as WLC has begun televising fights internationally with matches now streamed on UFC Fight Pass and other major outlets.

ONE Championship: A New Breed - Recap

mixed martial arts

A new ONE Championship World Champion was crowned in Bangkok at ONE: A New Breed on Friday, August 28. Allycia Hallen Rodrigues announced herself to the world in an upset of Stamp Fairtex in the evening's main event.

The remainder of the card did not disappoint. The event opened with five straight finishes before the two main event bouts.

The Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament also concluded and produced the next challenger for Nong-O Gaiyanghadao's ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship. What else did you miss? Let's have a look at the recap of ONE: A New Breed.

The Top Five Winningest UFC Fighters

mixed martial arts
i.ytimg.com

Most UFC fans know that Cowboy is the all-time wins leader, but can you guess the rest of the top five?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has been regarded as the best mixed martial arts promotion in the world for many years, although other leagues are constantly improving and growing the sport. Nevertheless, most would agree that accumulating wins in the UFC is one of the most challenging tasks in competitive martial arts. Keep reading to find out which fighters make up the top five leaders in all-time UFC wins.

