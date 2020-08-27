ONE Championship: Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament Finals Preview

The ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament will be coming to a close in Bangkok, Thailand, and Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will know who exactly is his next challenger at ONE: A New Breed.

The finals are set to be Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai vs. Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym.

How did we get to this moment?

Rodlek was on the wrong end of a decision against Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE: No Surrender II, but an injury to Saemapetch saw the door to a golden opportunity open back up for Rodlek. He gladly stepped up and re-entered the tournament.

At ONE: No Surrender III. #3-ranked contender Kulabdam stunned the martial arts world with a swift first-round knockout of top-ranked Sangmanee Klong SuanPlurResort to advance.

Friday plays host to the epic conclusion of the four-man tournament, and Nong-O waits in the wings. The winner is guaranteed a title shot, and these two outstanding strikers have all of the tools to take command of the division.

The only thing standing in their way is each other.

ONE: A New Breed can be seen live and free via the B/R Live app at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT on Friday, August 28.

Rodlek vs. Kulabdam | ONE Championship Official Trailer www.youtube.com

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

one championship

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less

Black Belt Magazine Introduces Sport Karate Athlete Profiles

sport karate
sportmartialarts.com

Athlete Profiles will allow sport karate fans to learn about the athletes and choose their favorite competitors.

BlackBeltMag.com is proud to introduce the world's premier resource for learning about sport karate athletes. This catalog of competitors features the world's best point fighting, forms, and weapons athletes from several major leagues. The thirty-three individuals currently featured represent fifteen professional teams and five countries. This list will continue to evolve and will be updated to include additional athletes and their accomplishments. You can view the profiles here, or keep reading to learn more about the selection process.

Keep Reading Show less

Caitlin Mosley Passes Away at 27

sport karate
scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net

Caitlin Bishop (formerly Caitlin Mosley, pictured on the right) was a prominent NASKA competitor and a member of KICK Team (Kicking in Christ Kingdom). On August 24th, her two-year battle with breast cancer came to an end after numerous rounds of chemotherapy. She is remembered as being an excellent role model and kind human being, in addition to being a great martial artist.

Mosley continued to live a successful life after her martial arts career by becoming a physician assistant in the cardiology department at Ascension Sacred Heart in Florida. Watch the video below, courtesy of Old Skool Karate, of Mosley performing a synchronized traditional forms routine with teammate Ryan Redfoot. Their unique performance was one of Mosley's most memorable routines, and her legacy will live on because of the young martial artists that she inspired during her career.

KICK Team Sync - 2007 Diamond Nationals www.youtube.com

Taekwondo Champ Sues U.S. Olympic Committee for Negligence

trending topics
worldclassmartialarts.net

Cleveland.com is reporting that former national taekwondo champion Philip Ripepi filed suit in the U.S. District Court in Cleveland against the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee for negligence over a training injury that he says ended his career.

Ripepi claimed the Olympic Committee and USA Taekwondo failed to prevent or respond to a traumatic head injury he suffered during a 2018 training camp in England. The suit alleges that Ripepi was injured when a larger training partner kicked him in the back of the head during a non-contact drill and no one came to help him as he lay on the ground for several minutes. He was then pressured to continue working out later in the day.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
