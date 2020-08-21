ONE Championship: No Surrender III

one championship
cdn.onefc.com

ONE Championship was back in Bangkok for ONE: No Surrender III on Friday, August 21. The six-bout card featured an array of debuts and knockouts from world-class martial arts athletes and featured seven World Champions from around the world.

The Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament continued with its second semifinal, and it produced one of the most memorable highlight reel knockouts of 2020. Now the combatants are just one win away from a World Championship opportunity against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

Main Event: Sangmanee Klong SuanPluResort vs. Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai

Kulabdam Winner by Punch KO

Round 1 - 2:45

A shocking upset rippled through the Muay Thai world as Kulabdam's left hand found its mark in the first round and shut off the lights of Sangmanee. "Left Meteorite" connected after Sangmanee defended the first few strikes of the combination, but the final left connected flush on the jaw to shut off the lights. Now, Kulabdam moves one step closer to realizing his dream.

Main Card

Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy vs. Sok Thy

Mongkolpetch Winner by Unanimous Decision

Shannon Wiratchai vs. Fabio Pinca

Wiratchai Winner by Split Decision

Wondergirl Fairtex vs. Brooke Farrell

Wondergirl Winner by Punch KO

Marie Ruumet vs. Little Tiger

Ruumet Winner by Unanimous Decision

Ben Royle vs. Quitin Thomas

Royle Winner by Punch TKO

ONE Championship: NO SURRENDER III Fight Highlights www.youtube.com

Shannon "OneShin" Wiratchai got back in the win column by ruining the mixed martial arts debut of French striker Fabio Pinca. He narrowly edged him by split decision, but the important win established himself back in the featherweight picture.

In a star-making performance, Wondergirl Fairtex dispatched of Brooke Farrell quickly in the first round to assert herself at the top of the strawweight division. As the division develops, Wondergirl will be a top name to consider when the inevitable World Championship comes into play.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

one championship

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less

Mackensi Emory Sport Karate Tip: Chop Punch Drills

sport karate
Mackensi Emory Sport Karate Tip: Chop Punch Drills
www.youtube.com

World champion and Team Paul Mitchell member Mackensi Emory breaks down the chop punch.

Mackensi Emory is one of the top sport karate competitors in the world and is widely considered to be the best female tricking athlete on the planet. She uses her incredible tricking skills in combination with clean martial arts basics to win numerous world championships. Of those basic techniques, the chop-punch combination is one of the most important as it is a staple of modern sport karate competition.

Keep Reading Show less

Stipe Miocic: Simply the Best, In and Out of the Cage

mixed martial arts
staticg.sportskeeda.com

Saturday night's win by UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic over Daniel Cormier, a record-tying sixth heavyweight title fight victory, should settle all debate. Miocic is, quite simply, the greatest heavyweight in UFC history.

No one has successfully defended the title more times than Miocic (four times during his two reigns) and no one has more consecutive defenses of the belt (three straight in his first reign) than the man from Cleveland. His win over Cormier in their rubber match showed a unique ability to continually grow and change tactics as a fighter. After using a devastating body attack to defeat the two-division champion in their last fight, this time he switched to a strategy of clinching and wearing his opponent out against the cage.
Keep Reading Show less

Thieves Rob Ninjas

trending topics
watchcharge.s3.amazonaws.com

In a reversal of roles, the Iga-ryu Ninja Museum in Mie Prefecture, Japan was victimized by thieves who stole inside in the dark of night and made off with a safe containing more than 1 million yen or around $9500.

But unlike the black clad spies of legend, the thieves were not quite so stealthy. Police were notified after an alarm went off at the museum around 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning. They found the burglars had forced their way into the offices with a crowbar and carried off the strongbox with all it's weekend receipts.

From Your Site Articles
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter