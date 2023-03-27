ONE Fight Night 8 Recap
ONE Championship concluded its March 24 doubleheader with ONE Fight Night 8 inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in U.S. primetime.
The ten-bout lineup was capped off by two incredible World Championship matches and ended with a huge highlight-reel KO that lifted fans off their feet.
With ONE Fight Night 8 in the rearview, it’s time to look back and recap the action from another great night of martial arts action.
Main Event: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Danial Williams
Superlek Winner by Knockout
Superlek Kiatmoo9 made an emphatic statement in his first defense of the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship with a third-round knockout over Danial Williams.
The reigning king started strong with a dominant first round, but Williams came back out in the second to show the Thai superstar he would not go down without a fight. Superlek was in firm control of the bout, but “Mini T” kept marching forward.
The bout would come to an end in the third round when one of “The Kicking Machine’s” head kicks found its mark. Although Williams was able to meet the referee’s count, he was still dazed from the strike. Superlek kept the pressure on and put him down for good with a crushing right hand.
Superlek affirmed his spot as the best flyweight kickboxer in the world and called out Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the post-match interview. That super fight is bound to happen, and Superlek is ready for the challenge in either kickboxing or Muay Thai.
Full Card
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Janet Todd
Rodrigues Winner by Unanimous Decision
Ham Seo Hee vs. Itsuki Hirata
Ham Winner by Unanimous Decision
Oh Ho Taek vs. Akbar Abdullaev
Abdullaev Winner by TKO
Zhang Peimian vs. Torepchi Dongak
Zhang Winner by Unanimous Decision
Aslanbek Zikreev vs. Rui Botelho
Zikreev Winner by Split Decision
Alex Silva vs. Keito Yamakita
Yamakita Winner by Unanimous Decision
Niclas Larsen vs. Eddie Abasolo
Abasolo Winner by Knockout
Ekaterina Vandaryeva vs. Iman Barlow
Barlow Winner by Unanimous Decision
Bianca Basilio vs. Tammi Musumeci
Musumeci Winner by Unanimous Decision
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues became the undisputed ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion when she edged out Janet Todd by unanimous decision. Despite a slow start, the Brazilian rallied to win the final three rounds and secure the title. It was an impressive performance in her first match since giving birth, looking like she has not lost a step.
Ham Seo Hee likely secured a title shot with her unanimous decision victory over Itsuki Hirata. It was a veteran performance against the Japanese star, defending takedown attempt after takedown attempt while delivering short ground and pound along the way. The South Korean is now on a nine-bout win streak and is 3-0 in ONE.
Zhang Peimian made his case for a rematch against Jonathan Di Bella with his strawweight kickboxing win over Torepchi Dongak. The Russian managed to go the distance, but the “Fighting Rooster” controlled the action from bell to bell. China’s surging teenage star put together another outstanding performance that will only increase his drawing power.
On the bonus bout section of the card, Tammi Musumeci got a narrow unanimous decision win over Bianca Basilio in a tightly-contested submission grappling match. Iman Barlow followed that with a unanimous decision win over Ekaterina Vandaryeva in their strawweight Muay Thai clash. In the featured bonus bout, Eddie Abasolo took out Niclas Larsen with a crushing KO to pick up his first win in ONE.
ONE Fight Night 8 Highlights
