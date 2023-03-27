+
LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

ONE Fight Night 8 Recap

mixed martial arts
ONE Fight Night 8 Recap
cdn.onefc.com

ONE Championship concluded its March 24 doubleheader with ONE Fight Night 8 inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in U.S. primetime.

The ten-bout lineup was capped off by two incredible World Championship matches and ended with a huge highlight-reel KO that lifted fans off their feet.

With ONE Fight Night 8 in the rearview, it’s time to look back and recap the action from another great night of martial arts action.

​Main Event: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Danial Williams


Main Event

Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Danial Williams

Superlek Winner by Knockout

Superlek Kiatmoo9 made an emphatic statement in his first defense of the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship with a third-round knockout over Danial Williams.

The reigning king started strong with a dominant first round, but Williams came back out in the second to show the Thai superstar he would not go down without a fight. Superlek was in firm control of the bout, but “Mini T” kept marching forward.

The bout would come to an end in the third round when one of “The Kicking Machine’s” head kicks found its mark. Although Williams was able to meet the referee’s count, he was still dazed from the strike. Superlek kept the pressure on and put him down for good with a crushing right hand.

Superlek affirmed his spot as the best flyweight kickboxer in the world and called out Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the post-match interview. That super fight is bound to happen, and Superlek is ready for the challenge in either kickboxing or Muay Thai.

Full Card

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Janet Todd

Rodrigues Winner by Unanimous Decision

Ham Seo Hee vs. Itsuki Hirata

Ham Winner by Unanimous Decision

Oh Ho Taek vs. Akbar Abdullaev

Abdullaev Winner by TKO

Zhang Peimian vs. Torepchi Dongak

Zhang Winner by Unanimous Decision

Aslanbek Zikreev vs. Rui Botelho

Zikreev Winner by Split Decision

Alex Silva vs. Keito Yamakita

Yamakita Winner by Unanimous Decision

Niclas Larsen vs. Eddie Abasolo

Abasolo Winner by Knockout

Ekaterina Vandaryeva vs. Iman Barlow

Barlow Winner by Unanimous Decision

Bianca Basilio vs. Tammi Musumeci

Musumeci Winner by Unanimous Decision

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues became the undisputed ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion when she edged out Janet Todd by unanimous decision. Despite a slow start, the Brazilian rallied to win the final three rounds and secure the title. It was an impressive performance in her first match since giving birth, looking like she has not lost a step.

Ham Seo Hee likely secured a title shot with her unanimous decision victory over Itsuki Hirata. It was a veteran performance against the Japanese star, defending takedown attempt after takedown attempt while delivering short ground and pound along the way. The South Korean is now on a nine-bout win streak and is 3-0 in ONE.

Zhang Peimian made his case for a rematch against Jonathan Di Bella with his strawweight kickboxing win over Torepchi Dongak. The Russian managed to go the distance, but the “Fighting Rooster” controlled the action from bell to bell. China’s surging teenage star put together another outstanding performance that will only increase his drawing power.

On the bonus bout section of the card, Tammi Musumeci got a narrow unanimous decision win over Bianca Basilio in a tightly-contested submission grappling match. Iman Barlow followed that with a unanimous decision win over Ekaterina Vandaryeva in their strawweight Muay Thai clash. In the featured bonus bout, Eddie Abasolo took out Niclas Larsen with a crushing KO to pick up his first win in ONE.

ONE Fight Night 8 Highlights

Relive all the best moments from a wild night of martial arts action at ONE Fight Night 8: Superlek vs. Williams! Subscribe and turn on notifications to get ...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.