3 Reasons To Be Excited For ONE Fight Night 7
Two World Championship bouts headline the night. ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai takes on Jamal Yusupov in the co-main event, and the main event features a rematch between John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE Bantamweight World Title.
What should be on your radar when ONE brings another amazing event to Prime Video for free to U.S. and Canadian audiences?
Here are three big reasons to get excited about ONE Fight Night 7.
The Bantamweight Title Rematch
ONE Fight Night 7 is stacked, but the main event rematch between John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade is the biggest and most exciting reason to tune into Prime Video on Friday night.
Their first meeting ended abruptly when an errant strike landed low on Lineker, leaving him unable to continue. It left the ONE Bantamweight World Championship vacant, and questions arose about what may have happened if the bout had continued.
Those questions will now be answered, and the division will crown its king. Lineker can reclaim the gold and continue to add to his impressive resume, or Andrade will usher in a new era as the face of the division.
Both men love exchanging in the center of the ring, and fans can expect just that with this explosive main event title clash.
Flyweight Contenders
#3-ranked flyweight contender Danny Kingad is seeking to get back in the win column and make his case for contendership with the upcoming ONE Flyweight World Championship trilogy between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes set to conclude on May 5. But Eko Roni Saputra believes this is his time to ascend to the top of the division.
The Indonesian is on an incredible run of seven consecutive first-round finishes. If he adds Kingad to the list, he will undoubtedly crash the official ONE athlete rankings and announce himself to the division's upper echelon.
This is a fantastic matchup, even without rankings attached. Kingad will have to defend the incredible wrestling from the Indonesian wrestling standout, and Saputra has to prove he can handle the Filipino's standup. The clash of styles makes for an entertaining and high-stakes affair.
Is Danielle Kelly The Future Of BJJ?
American jiu-jitsu ace Danielle Kelly will battle Japan's Ayaka Miura in a catchweight contest on the main card. It is another chance for Kelly to shine and bring more eyes to the sport with her exciting submission style.
With ONE Fight Night 10, ONE's U.S. debut, on the horizon, Kelly is quickly becoming the face of BJJ in the U.S. Her bubbly personality, exciting finishes, and youthful exuberance all aid in elevating her to the forefront of the sport.
If she can dominate Miura, a talented judoka, and keep the momentum building, Kelly stands to be one of the major players for the foreseeable future for submission grappling's growth in the United States.
ONE Fight Night 7 airs live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Friday, February 24. The event is free for all U.S. and Canadian Amazon Prime subscribers on Amazon Prime.
