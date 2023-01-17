ONE Fight Night 6 Recap
On Friday, January 13, ONE Championship returned to the Impact Arena in Bangkok for ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov. Eight electric martial arts bouts filled the card with excitement and delivered a strong showing for the Thai fans.
Three World Championship bouts headlined the evening, and two new champions were crowned. If you missed any action, you can relive the night that was right now.
Here is the recap of ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov.
Main Event: Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Chingiz Allazov
Main Event
Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Chingiz Allazov
Allazov Winner by KO
Chingiz Allazov was a man on a mission inside the Impact Arena. From the opening bell, Allazov got right in the face of Superbon Singha Mawynn and brought the action to him. It paid off in a major way.
"Chinga" never allowed Superbon to settle into his gameplan. The constant forward pressure put Superbon on the defensive. After a good first round for the Azerbaijanian-Belarusian star, he came out in the second round to close the show.
After dropping Superbon, Allazov knew the victory was close. Both times the Thai striker answered the referee's eight counts, Allazov quickly got back to work. Finally, along the Circle Wall, Allazov landed the final blow for the second-round KO to claim the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship and the title of the pound-for-pound best kickboxer on the planet.
Full Card
Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Daniel Puertas
Superlek Winner by Unanimous Decision
Mikey Musumeci vs. Gantumur Bayanduuren
Musumeci Winner by Unanimous Decision
Aung La N Sang vs. Gilberto Gilvao
Aung La N Sang Winner by TKO
Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jiduo Yibu
Rodtang Winner by Unanimous Decision
Stamp Fairtex vs. Anna Jaroonsak
Stamp Winner by Split Decision
Garry Tonon vs. Johnny Nunez
Tonon Winner by Submission
Kim Jae Woong vs. Shoko Sato
Sato Winner by Unanimous Decision
Superlek Kiatmoo9 grabbed the vacant ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title, but it was not easy. Daniel Puertas challenged the Thai in each round and almost pulled off the upset. However, at the end of five rounds, Superlek had done enough to earn the decision and take hold of the title.
ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci kept rolling with a unanimous decision win over Gantuumur Bayanduuren. The Mongolian showed incredible toughness and heart by surviving Musumeci's "Mikey Lock," a modified heel hook, and lasted until the final bell. Musumeci continued to reinvent the game and show himself as the pinnacle of jiu-jitsu.
Aung La N Sang walked to the Circle with the crowd roaring. The fan-favorite gave the crowd more to cheer when he ousted Gilberto Gilvao in under two minutes. "The Burmese Python" called himself ONE Championship's hitman and welcomed all challengers as he hopes to get back into title contention.
Rodtang Jitmuangnon put himself at the forefront of the flyweight kickboxing contender's list with a brilliant performance against Jiduo Yibu. Rodtang, the #1-ranked contender, breezed to a decision and set up a future bout with Superlek that could be the year's most anticipated striking contest.
Stamp Fairtex and Anna Jaroonsak moved into a strawweight kickboxing battle on less than 24 hours notice following each of their opponents dropping off the card. "Supergirl" tried to put pressure on Stamp, but her fellow Thai warrior countered with stinging punches. Stamp settled in and took over in the third round to squeeze by with a split decision.
Garry Tonon made a statement with his first-round submission over Johnny Nunez. After Nunez prolonged the grappling exchanges against the Circle Wall, Tonon worked to get the action to the mat and finished with a kimura. Tonon reestablished himself as one of the top contenders for Tang Kai's crown.
In the opening contest, Shoko Sato outlasted Kim Jae Woong in a gritty three-round war. The Japanese athlete put together a strong showing in their catchweight mixed martial arts contest and picked up a crucial victory to keep himself marching forward as the new year gets underway.