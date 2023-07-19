ONE Fight Night 12 Recap
ONE Championship returned to U.S. primetime on Friday, July 14, with ONE Fight Night 12. The nine-bout show from Bangkok, Thailand, served a thrilling night of martial arts action to the global audience with seven finishes.
With contenders making their claim and fresh faces pushing their way into the limelight, it was another massive night inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.
Here is your recap for ONE Fight Night 12.
Main Event: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Tagir Khalilov
Superlek was on a mission to be more aggressive in his quick turnaround against Tagir Khalilov. It paid off, as the Russian was never able to respond to the pressure and was saved by the referee in the second round.
The Thai superstar was relentless with his combinations. Khalilov did his best to cover up, but they found a home and left their mark on his face. In the second round, he was dropped to the canvas. Although he rose to meet the count, Superlek immediately came forward with more damaging strikes to get the stoppage.
After his impressive victory, Superlek called out both ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty as he searches for two-sport gold.
Full Card
Garry Tonon vs. Shamil Gasanov
Tonon Winner by Submission
Amir Aliakbari vs. Dustin Joynson
Aliakbari Winner by Submission
Xie Wei vs. Yuya Wakamatsu
Wakamatsu Winner by TKO
Aaron Canarte vs. Akbar Abdullaev
Abdullaev Winner by TKO
Lara Fernandez vs. Phetjeeja
Phetjeeja Winner by TKO
Walter Goncalves vs. Banma Duoji
Banma Winner by Unanimous Decision
Tammi Musumeci vs. Amanda Alequin
Musumeci Winner by Unanimous Decision
Constantin Rusu vs. Bogdan Shumarov
Shumarov Winner by TKO
Garry Tonon proved to be the better grappler on July 14 against Shamil Gasanov. The American weathered an early storm of grounded knees but found his submission in the second frame with a kneebar. Tonon called for a title shot after the match, but the featherweight division is loaded with talent. Regardless, the win defended his #2-ranked in the division.
Amir Aliakbari had no issues in getting past Dustin Joynson. Clubbing blows rocked the Canadian, and then Aliakbari took him to the ground and pummeled him with strikes until he tapped out. Following the win, Aliakbari called for a rematch against Anatoly Malykhin. The ONE Heavyweight World Champion jumped into the ring, and the two had an intense staredown, laying the groundwork for a high-stakes meeting for the gold.
Akbar Abdullaev had another performance under a minute. In his second ONE bout, the Kyrgyzstan phenom breezed past Aaron Canarte to make a bold statement for where he stands in the featherweight division. Still a ways off from a potential title tilt, Abdullaev is inching closer to the top five of the division.
Phetjeeja made quick work of Lara Fernandez to put herself in the cat bird’s seat in the atomweight Muay Thai title race. The Thai star blitzed Fernandez and finished in 26 seconds. The powerful punches of Phetjeeja make her a formidable opponent for anyone in the division, including ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.