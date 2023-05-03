ONE Championship Announces Full Lineup For ONE Fight Night 11
At the top of the marquee will be a ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title battle. Reigning king Regian Eersel’s aura of invincibility will be tested against Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov.
In the co-main event, lightweight submission grapplers Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker will finally meet on the global stage. Ruotolo, the defending ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion, had a historic 2022 campaign, but his 2023 will see him tested by Norway’s best submission stylist.
In addition to the two title tilts, featherweight contenders will look for emphatic performances.
#3-ranked contender Ilya Freymanov returns to the global stage to meet Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg. In kickboxing action, Superbon Singha Mawynn will look to get back in the win column against Tayfun Ozcan, which will significantly impact the featherweight title picture.
But the card is filled to the brim with action. Also on the card, heavyweight kickboxers Rade Opacic and Guto Inocente open the card with intentions to score a highlight-reel KO, Kwon Won Il and Artem Belakh meet in a bantamweight showdown, Nieky Holzken squares off against Arian Sadikovic in a lightweight kickboxing bout, and Jeremy Miado tries to assert himself as a top strawweight contender against Mansur Malachiev.
ONE Fight Night 11 airs live on Friday, June 9, from Bangkok. The action begins on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The event is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers based in the U.S. and Canada.
Full Card
ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title: Regian Eersel(c) vs. Dmitry Menshikov
ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title: Kade Ruotolo(c) vs. Tommy Langaker
Ilya Freymanov vs. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg
Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Tayfun Ozcan
Mansur Malachiev vs. Jeremy Miado
Nieky Holzken vs. Arian Sadikovic
Artem Belakh vs. Kwon Won Il
Martine Michieletto vs. Amber Kitchen
Hu Yong vs. Woo Sung Hoon
Rade Opacic vs. Guto Inocente
Regian Eersel vs. Sinsamut II | ONE Championship Full FightTwo-sport ONE World Champion Regian Eersel ended his intense rivalry with Thai striking sensation Sinsamut and defended his lightweight Muay Thai crown with ...
