ONE Fight Night 10 Recap
ONE Championship arrived in America with a standout card that delivered more than promised. ONE Fight Night 10 was an incredible event from top-to-bottom and concluded with one of the greatest to ever compete in mixed martial arts.
But there was so much more: shocking upsets, inspiring returns, knockouts, and submissions. If you missed any of the action, the free replay is available right now on Prime Video. It is the perfect time to relive a historic night of martial arts.
This is your recap of ONE Fight Night 10.
Main Event: Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes
Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes
Johnson Winner by Unanimous Decision
Demetrious Johnson continued to show why he is considered by many to be the greatest mixed martial arts talent of all-time with a five-round victory over Adriano Moraes.
Johnson expertly defended against Moraes’ game plan. In the clinch, Johnson was able to stop virtually all takedowns while also scoring with jabbing knees. When at range, “Mighty Mouse’s” movement and striking found gaps to tag the Brazilian.
The reigning flyweight king has teased retirement, but he did not shut the door on a return to the Circle. Regardless of what comes next, Johnson’s place in history is difficult to deny after another remarkable performance.
Full Card
Rodtang vs. Edgar Tabares
Rodtang Winner by Knockout
Mikey Musumeci vs. Osamah Almarwai
Musumeci Winner by Submission
Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson
Stamp Winner by Knockout
Roberto Soldic vs. Zebaztian Kadestam
Kadestam Winner by Knockout
Sage Northcutt vs. Ahmed Mujtaba
Northcutt Winner by Submission
Aung La N Sang vs. Fan Rong
Aung La N Sang Winner by Submission
Reinier De Ridder vs. Tye Ruotolo
Ruotolo Winner by Unanimous Decision
Jackie Buntan vs. Diandra Martin
Buntan Winner by TKO
Kairat Akhmetov vs. Reece McLaren
Akhmetov Winner by Unanimous Decision
Lowen Tynanes vs. Ok Rae Yoon
Ok Winner by Unanimous Decision
Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Mikey Musumeci defended their flyweight titles in impressive showings. The American submission ace was on the constant hunt for a finish against Osamah Almarwai. He got the tap when he abandoned a leg lock to attack a choke instead to retain the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title. In the following bout, Rodtang kept the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship with a blistering elbow knockout over Edgar Tabares.
Stamp Fairtex shined under the bright lights as the U.S. crowd cheered wildly. The Thai superstar flashed excellent grappling against Alyse Anderson and finished her with a cracking body kick in the second round. The victory set up a future date with Ham Seo Hee for the ONE Interim Atomweight World Championship.
Zebaztian Kadestam, Sage Northcutt, Aung La N Sang, and Jackie Buntan all earned thrilling stoppage victories on the main card as well. Kadestam derailed the hype train of Roberto Soldic with a shocking second-round KO, and Northcutt was equally as shocking with his first-round submission win.
During the bonus bouts, Kairat Akhmetov smothered Reece McLaren en route to a unanimous decision victory to affirm his #1 flyweight contender ranking. The win will give him the next shot at gold, and he entered the Circle after the main event to stare down with Johnson.