ONE Fight Night 10 Recap

one championship
ONE Fight Night 10
ONE Championship arrived in America with a standout card that delivered more than promised. ONE Fight Night 10 was an incredible event from top-to-bottom and concluded with one of the greatest to ever compete in mixed martial arts.

But there was so much more: shocking upsets, inspiring returns, knockouts, and submissions. If you missed any of the action, the free replay is available right now on Prime Video. It is the perfect time to relive a historic night of martial arts.

This is your recap of ONE Fight Night 10.

Main Event: Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes

Main Event

Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes

Johnson Winner by Unanimous Decision

Demetrious Johnson continued to show why he is considered by many to be the greatest mixed martial arts talent of all-time with a five-round victory over Adriano Moraes.

Johnson expertly defended against Moraes’ game plan. In the clinch, Johnson was able to stop virtually all takedowns while also scoring with jabbing knees. When at range, “Mighty Mouse’s” movement and striking found gaps to tag the Brazilian.

The reigning flyweight king has teased retirement, but he did not shut the door on a return to the Circle. Regardless of what comes next, Johnson’s place in history is difficult to deny after another remarkable performance.

Rodtang vs. Edgar Tabares

Rodtang Winner by Knockout

Mikey Musumeci vs. Osamah Almarwai

Musumeci Winner by Submission

Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson

Stamp Winner by Knockout

Roberto Soldic vs. Zebaztian Kadestam

Kadestam Winner by Knockout

Sage Northcutt vs. Ahmed Mujtaba

Northcutt Winner by Submission

Aung La N Sang vs. Fan Rong

Aung La N Sang Winner by Submission

Reinier De Ridder vs. Tye Ruotolo

Ruotolo Winner by Unanimous Decision

Jackie Buntan vs. Diandra Martin

Buntan Winner by TKO

Kairat Akhmetov vs. Reece McLaren

Akhmetov Winner by Unanimous Decision

Lowen Tynanes vs. Ok Rae Yoon

Ok Winner by Unanimous Decision

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Mikey Musumeci defended their flyweight titles in impressive showings. The American submission ace was on the constant hunt for a finish against Osamah Almarwai. He got the tap when he abandoned a leg lock to attack a choke instead to retain the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title. In the following bout, Rodtang kept the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship with a blistering elbow knockout over Edgar Tabares.

Stamp Fairtex shined under the bright lights as the U.S. crowd cheered wildly. The Thai superstar flashed excellent grappling against Alyse Anderson and finished her with a cracking body kick in the second round. The victory set up a future date with Ham Seo Hee for the ONE Interim Atomweight World Championship.

Zebaztian Kadestam, Sage Northcutt, Aung La N Sang, and Jackie Buntan all earned thrilling stoppage victories on the main card as well. Kadestam derailed the hype train of Roberto Soldic with a shocking second-round KO, and Northcutt was equally as shocking with his first-round submission win.

During the bonus bouts, Kairat Akhmetov smothered Reece McLaren en route to a unanimous decision victory to affirm his #1 flyweight contender ranking. The win will give him the next shot at gold, and he entered the Circle after the main event to stare down with Johnson.

