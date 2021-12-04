LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

ONE Winter Warriors Recap

one championship
One Championship Winter Warriors
www.onefc.com ONE Championship

On Friday, December 3, ONE Championship returned to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for ONE: Winter Warriors.

The exciting six-bout card kickstarted the final month of 2021 with new contenders emerging and a dominant World Champion defending his crown. It was a fun night of martial arts action and set the stage for a massive 2022 campaign.

Did you miss what transpired? Do you want to relive the spectacle that went down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium? Then here is your recap of ONE: Winter Warriors.

Main Event: Regian Eersel vs. Islam Murtazaev

Main Event

Regian Eersel vs. Islam Murtazaev

Eersel Winner by Split Decision

Round 5 - 3:00

It may have taken all five rounds, but Regian “The Immortal” Eersel successfully defended the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship once again to prove he is one of the best pound-for-pound martial artists in the world.

Islam Murtazaev came ready and started strongly before Eersel chipped away at his defense. As the bout drew on, Eersel kept his pace strong and applied pressure to his Russian opponent.

The five-round showcase was a shining example of what makes Eersel spectacular. He never slowed down and constantly was firing off offense.

Although Eersel was humble in victory, there is little doubt the win continues to push his star higher. “The Immortal” is slowly working his way into the history books, one bout at a time.

Full Card

Stamp Fairtex vs. Ritu Phogat

Stamp Winner by Submission

Qiu Jianliang vs. Hiroki Akimoto

Akimoto Winner by Unanimous Decision

Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Dagi Arslanaliev

Dagi Winner by Technical Knockout

Kang Ji Won vs. Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida

Buchecha Winner by Submission

Hu Yong vs. Yuya Wakamatsu

Wakamatsu Winner by Unanimous Decision

Stamp Fairtex continues to impress as she develops her all-around martial arts game. In the final of the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix, Stamp submitted wrestling phenom Ritu “The Indian Tigress” Phogat to win the coveted silver belt and a shot at Angela Lee’s ONE Atomweight World Championship. Stamp defended takedowns from Phogat and attacked when the opportunity presented itself. Her Fight IQ is off the charts, proven by the ability to pick up the submission game in a short period. Stamp is the real deal and now has three-sport glory within sight.

Hiroki Akimoto and Qiu Jianliang went all three rounds in their ONE Super Series kickboxing battle, and it was the Japanese star who got his hand raised. Akimoto was aggressive early on and had a great opening round. As Qiu worked his sweeps in the second and third rounds, Akimoto equaled him with his own offense. The judges awarded Akimoto a unanimous decision win and put him back on track in the bantamweight division.

The highly-anticipated lightweight rematch between Timofey Nastyukhin and Dagi Arslanaliev lived up to the billing as the two warriors came out swinging heavy leather. However, in the end, it would be Dagi who would get the better of the exchanges. After generating momentum, Dagi finally found the off switch in the final round to earn a second knockout over Nastyukhin and put the top contenders on notice that he is back.

Buchecha waited for his moment against Kang Ji Won and then took the action to the ground. Once it was on the canvas, it was a wrap. Buchecha took his time, took Kang’s back, and took the rear-naked choke victory. The quick submission puts him right in the thick of the ONE Heavyweight World Championship title hunt early into his mixed martial arts career.

Yuya Wakamatsu extended his flyweight winning streak to five with a dominant three-round performance over Hu Yong. In his post-match interview, the #3-ranked contender in the division then called out Adriano Moraes as he has his eyes on gold. If he can continue his run, he will be undeniable.

The HEATED Kickboxing War Between Regian Eersel & Islam Murtazaev

A titanic World Title clash between lightweight kickboxing king Regian Eersel and Russian striking ace Islam Murtazaev led to a spectacular striking showdown...

INCREDIBLE! Stamp Fairtex FINISHES Ritu Phogat 😱

The ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final between former two-sport queen Stamp Fairtex and Indian wrestling superstar Ritu Phogat ended ...

LIGHTNING-FAST ⚡️😳 The Kickboxing THRILLER Between Akimoto & Qiu

Chinese superstar Qiu Jianliang made his highly anticipated ONE debut against #3-ranked bantamweight kickboxing contender Hiroki Akimoto in a heated striking...

LIGHTNING-FAST ⚡️😳 The Kickboxing THRILLER Between Akimoto & Qiu

Chinese superstar Qiu Jianliang made his highly anticipated ONE debut against #3-ranked bantamweight kickboxing contender Hiroki Akimoto in a heated striking...

WHAT A KNOCKOUT! Dagi vs. Nastyukhin Was INSANE 🤯

The pivotal lightweight mixed martial arts showdown between #3-ranked Dagi Arslanaliev and #5-ranked Timofey Nastyukhin ended with a CRAZY knockout!#ONEWinte...

Buchecha vs. Kang Ji Won Ended With A SLICK SUBMISSION 😳

A slick submission concluded the heavyweight mixed martial arts collision between BJJ great Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida and South Korean knockout king Kang Ji ...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

Judo Blog: We Need More Shodans!

judo
Judo
Saddleburn

Two-Time Black Belt Hall of Famer Hayward Nishioka has been campaigning for judo in the United States to harvest more shodans (1st degree black belts) Shodan literally means student. It's analogous to being a freshman in college. It's not the end but the beginning according to Jigoro Kano, the Founder of Judo.

A very dear friend and sensei of mine the late Allen Johnson, may he rest in peace made a home at Emerald City Judo. In Redmond, Washington.

Keep Reading Show less

Want to Know Bruce Lee’s Favorite Cardiovascular Exercise?

bruce lee fitness
Bruce Lee Enter the Dragon
d2e111jq13me73.cloudfront.net / Enter the Dragon/ Warner Bros.
Bruce Lee really did have the Midas touch when it came to training. Most people think Bruce was advanced and complicated, but he was the master of simplicity. He was not worried about doing the jump-up flip spin-around back kick. Not sure if there is one. But by the time you land, Bruce would just throw a simple kick or punch to knock you down as you landed to the ground. However, that is the point. Simplicity is often overlooked because of the coolness and the latest and greatest workout when simplicity produces the most significant effect. Super complicated does not mean superior. This is actually reverse in fact. We see super complex exercises that don’t need to be. Truthfully, if an exercise or method is not straightforward in its approach, then it probably is not good.
Keep Reading Show less

Judo Blog: Judo Jaime

judo
Destinee Tartuffe

My friend Destinee Tartuffe a 4th dan and Head Sensei at Good Time Judo in Santa Rosa, CA has always been a pioneer and developer in all her life endeavors. She first took over the judo program at Santa Rosa Junior Collegestarted by my old friend Terry Kelly upon his retirement then went on to complete getting her law degree, JD.

Recently Destinee contacted me about a new training tool she’s invented. Upon my investigation, I was so impressed with this product that I asked her to write something about it for this week’s Black Belt Blog.
Judo Equipment

Members of Good Time Judo using Judo Jaime Training Tools.

As judo practitioners we know judo is an exciting dynamic Olympic or recreational sporting activity that offers social interaction, stress relief, and tons of fun. However, we also know that judo can be a dangerous, and potentially deadly activity when used for self-defense or when not practiced safely.

For all the fun and benefit that judo provides an enthusiast it seems to be the world’s best kept secret from the general populace. My coach and mentor taught me that judo is an inclusive, not an exclusive activity. So, I look for ways to get more people interested.

One of the biggest issues relates to the very idea of inclusiveness, which for me translates to one dojo cannot be everything to everybody. The age old saying jack of all trades, and master of none comes to mind.

Recently, I watched YouTube videos of three respected Judo coaches discussing the state of Judo in the United States. One of their common observations is that students who come to train with them lack the fundamental skills which would allow them to actually help those students reach a level of Judo expertise whereby the student could compete at an elite level of competition.

While I was disappointed to hear their dire opinions, they were similar to what I was experiencing in my college classroom. Honestly, I have been concerned for many years about how to continue when so many of the students come to class with an attitude of being a “super ninja” when in actuality they are often uncoordinated and seemingly unwilling to follow even the simplest of instructions. This creates a situation or environment where “bullies” prevail, injures occur, and students are lost. This attitude seems a direct conflict to the principle of Mutual Benefit and Welfare, and it made me think about hanging up my judogi.

Then, COVID caused programs to close, but as a college Judo instructor I was tasked with creating an online curriculum for my students and doing so within one week! I knew my students did not have the proper safety equipment in their homes to continue with the rolls and falls that we were practicing in class. We spent the last eight weeks finishing out the semester via Zoom class. I found the biggest challenge to be communicating to the student how they needed to correct their postures, or their ability to visualize the skill and apply my instructions for any given lesson.

The last night of class of had a vision of how these issues could be addressed. That’s when I created the Fundamental Directional Movement Mat and a Proximity Training Device that I call Judo Jaime: Your Training Uke. These tools can be used together or separately. The benefits conferred to the user by using the tools together can greatly excel the beginning students understanding of the application of Judo.

These tools are not just for beginners, it is important for even the most experienced judoka to review the fundamental movements regularly. Think about it there are pre-arranged forms (katas) that specifically address movement!

The Fundamental Directional Movement Mat is a durable vinyl mat with an elliptical design (mapping the movement of the Judoka in the plane of applied Judo). The instructor whether in-person or in an online class can assist the student by directing them to orient either along the horizontal or vertical 180 degree lines, which are also used to demonstrate and solidify 90 degree turns/pivots that are important to the fundamental movements for application of Judo. The mat also has indicators for the student to see the 45 degree angle of technique application easier.

Judo Jaime: Your Training Uke is a proximity training device that allows beginning Judoka to develop the proper posture and understanding of the proximity for applying judo techniques without the resistance, frustration, or fear that working with a partner initially brings. My years of teaching adults have shown me that despite what the student says, they often approach contact with another with fear and the mistaken belief that over-powering or resisting their partner is the proper thing to do; however, one-half the goal of Judo is that someone falls down! With Judo Jaime the student has the opportunity to develop the confidence and skills to make an actual attack when they are ready to engage with a person.

The device weighs no more than five pounds and is approximately 53” in height (when assembled). It is easily transportable and fun to use vs. the usual training dummies which are awkward, heavy and unsafe to use without proper instruction or direct supervision. While either product can be used alone we recommend using the tools together. This allows the student to fine-tune visualization skills and apply techniques, here again, without resistance from a partner. The student will develop an understanding and integration of the techniques for proper response timing more quickly.

The Fundamental Directional Movement Mat and Instructional material is copyrighted by Destar Productions, Inc.

Judo Jaime: Your Training Uke is a proximity training device with a patent pending by Destar Productions, Inc. For questions regarding orders and other product descriptions email Destinee Tartuffe at senseidestinee@gmail.com or visit our online store directly.

Judo Jamie

Judo Jaime

Fundamental Direction Training Mat

Fundamental Training Mat

Good Time Judo Outdoor workout with Judo Jaime

Outdoor Judo Jaime2

Judo training Without a Partner/ Introduction of Training Tools for Standing

This video introduces some new training tools for practicing, maintaining and gaining skills for application of Judo technique.Be sure to check out the Demon...

Demonstration of Judo Jaime: Your Training Uke

Demonstration of Judo Jaime: Your Training UkeBe sure to check out our video Judo training while social distancing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heSY5VGeA6M

I’m always looking for new subjects to write about regarding judo as well as contributions from my readers. Please send them to gary@garygoltz.com, thanks.

Gary Goltz
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web