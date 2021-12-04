ONE Winter Warriors Recap
On Friday, December 3, ONE Championship returned to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for ONE: Winter Warriors.
The exciting six-bout card kickstarted the final month of 2021 with new contenders emerging and a dominant World Champion defending his crown. It was a fun night of martial arts action and set the stage for a massive 2022 campaign.
Did you miss what transpired? Do you want to relive the spectacle that went down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium? Then here is your recap of ONE: Winter Warriors.
Main Event: Regian Eersel vs. Islam Murtazaev
Main Event
Regian Eersel vs. Islam Murtazaev
Eersel Winner by Split Decision
Round 5 - 3:00
It may have taken all five rounds, but Regian “The Immortal” Eersel successfully defended the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship once again to prove he is one of the best pound-for-pound martial artists in the world.
Islam Murtazaev came ready and started strongly before Eersel chipped away at his defense. As the bout drew on, Eersel kept his pace strong and applied pressure to his Russian opponent.
The five-round showcase was a shining example of what makes Eersel spectacular. He never slowed down and constantly was firing off offense.
Although Eersel was humble in victory, there is little doubt the win continues to push his star higher. “The Immortal” is slowly working his way into the history books, one bout at a time.
Full Card
Stamp Fairtex vs. Ritu Phogat
Stamp Winner by Submission
Qiu Jianliang vs. Hiroki Akimoto
Akimoto Winner by Unanimous Decision
Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Dagi Arslanaliev
Dagi Winner by Technical Knockout
Kang Ji Won vs. Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida
Buchecha Winner by Submission
Hu Yong vs. Yuya Wakamatsu
Wakamatsu Winner by Unanimous Decision
Stamp Fairtex continues to impress as she develops her all-around martial arts game. In the final of the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix, Stamp submitted wrestling phenom Ritu “The Indian Tigress” Phogat to win the coveted silver belt and a shot at Angela Lee’s ONE Atomweight World Championship. Stamp defended takedowns from Phogat and attacked when the opportunity presented itself. Her Fight IQ is off the charts, proven by the ability to pick up the submission game in a short period. Stamp is the real deal and now has three-sport glory within sight.
Hiroki Akimoto and Qiu Jianliang went all three rounds in their ONE Super Series kickboxing battle, and it was the Japanese star who got his hand raised. Akimoto was aggressive early on and had a great opening round. As Qiu worked his sweeps in the second and third rounds, Akimoto equaled him with his own offense. The judges awarded Akimoto a unanimous decision win and put him back on track in the bantamweight division.
The highly-anticipated lightweight rematch between Timofey Nastyukhin and Dagi Arslanaliev lived up to the billing as the two warriors came out swinging heavy leather. However, in the end, it would be Dagi who would get the better of the exchanges. After generating momentum, Dagi finally found the off switch in the final round to earn a second knockout over Nastyukhin and put the top contenders on notice that he is back.
Buchecha waited for his moment against Kang Ji Won and then took the action to the ground. Once it was on the canvas, it was a wrap. Buchecha took his time, took Kang’s back, and took the rear-naked choke victory. The quick submission puts him right in the thick of the ONE Heavyweight World Championship title hunt early into his mixed martial arts career.
Yuya Wakamatsu extended his flyweight winning streak to five with a dominant three-round performance over Hu Yong. In his post-match interview, the #3-ranked contender in the division then called out Adriano Moraes as he has his eyes on gold. If he can continue his run, he will be undeniable.
The HEATED Kickboxing War Between Regian Eersel & Islam MurtazaevA titanic World Title clash between lightweight kickboxing king Regian Eersel and Russian striking ace Islam Murtazaev led to a spectacular striking showdown...
INCREDIBLE! Stamp Fairtex FINISHES Ritu Phogat 😱The ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final between former two-sport queen Stamp Fairtex and Indian wrestling superstar Ritu Phogat ended ...
LIGHTNING-FAST ⚡️😳 The Kickboxing THRILLER Between Akimoto & QiuChinese superstar Qiu Jianliang made his highly anticipated ONE debut against #3-ranked bantamweight kickboxing contender Hiroki Akimoto in a heated striking...
LIGHTNING-FAST ⚡️😳 The Kickboxing THRILLER Between Akimoto & QiuChinese superstar Qiu Jianliang made his highly anticipated ONE debut against #3-ranked bantamweight kickboxing contender Hiroki Akimoto in a heated striking...
WHAT A KNOCKOUT! Dagi vs. Nastyukhin Was INSANE 🤯The pivotal lightweight mixed martial arts showdown between #3-ranked Dagi Arslanaliev and #5-ranked Timofey Nastyukhin ended with a CRAZY knockout!#ONEWinte...
Buchecha vs. Kang Ji Won Ended With A SLICK SUBMISSION 😳A slick submission concluded the heavyweight mixed martial arts collision between BJJ great Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida and South Korean knockout king Kang Ji ...
- High-Stakes Heavyweight Battle At ONE Winter Warriors - Black Belt ... ›
- Heavyweight Contenders Collide At ONE Winter Warriors - Black ... ›
- ONE Championship Closes 2021 With Winter Warriors II On ... ›