Winter Warriors II Recap

one championship
Winter Warriors
cdn.onefc.com / ONE Championship

On Friday, December 17, ONE Championship ended its 2021 campaign with ONE: Winter Warriors II.

Nine bouts in total helped to thrill fans around the globe and signal an end to another exciting year with Asia’s largest sports media property. Six of the bouts finished before the final bell, showing the willingness of the participants to leave it all on the canvas in the bid for glory.

What did you miss? Let’s return to ONE: Winter Warriors II and recap the action.

Main Event: Danny Kingad vs. Kairat Akhmetov

Akhmetov Winner by Unanimous Decision

Round 5 - 5:00

After nearly two years, Danny Kingad and Kairat Akhmetov finally met face-to-face inside the Circle.

The former ONE Flyweight World Champion got it done with his superior grappling over the course of three rounds and positioned himself back in the thick of the hunt. Akhmetov routinely took the Filipino to the mat and smothered him with top pressure.

Toppling the #2-ranked contender will push “The Kazakh” closer to getting the gold back in 2022. The main event return was pivotal for Akhmetov, who got a marquee win on a huge stage to show Adriano Moraes and the fellow contenders he is back better than ever.


The HEATED Battle Between Danny Kingad & Kairat Akhmetov

Top flyweight contenders Danny Kingad and Kairat Akhmetov settled their war of words in the pivotal main event of ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II!#ONEChampionship #O...

Full Card

Kevin Belingon vs. Kwon Won Il

Kwon Winner by Knockout

Vitaly Bigdash vs. Fan Rong

Bigdash Winner by Submission

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Murad Ramazanov

Ramazanov Winner by Unanimous Decision

Stephen Loman vs. Yusup Saadulaev

Loman Winner by Submission

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao vs. Paul Lumihi

Sangiao Winner by Submission

Mustapha Haida vs. Arian Sadikovic

Sadikovic Winner by Unanimous Decision

Fabricio Andrade vs. Li Kai Wen

Andrade Winner by Technical Knockout

Joseph Lasiri vs. Asahi Shinagawa

Lasiri Winner by Knockout

Before the main event kicked off, there were only two decisions on the entire card. Arian Sadikovic defeated former title challenger Mustapha Haida in a critical lightweight kickboxing contest. Also, Murad Ramazanov seemingly punched his ticket to a meeting with Kiamrian Abbasov and the ONE Welterweight World Championship with a win over Zebaztian Kadestam.

But the story of the event was the string of finishes.

Joseph Lasiri held onto his ranking in the strawweight Muay Thai division with a swift first-round KO over Asahi Shinagawa. That was followed up by a first-round TKO by Fabricio Andrade against Li Kai Wen in their bantamweight mixed martial arts battle.

On the main card, Team Lakay standouts Jhanlo Mark Sangiao and Stephen Loman got the night started with back-to-back finishes over Paul Lumihi and Yusup Saadulaev, respectively. But fellow Team Lakay member Kevin Belingon did not fare as well, as Kwon Won Il picked up a huge victory over the former champion with a brutal body blow.

In the other finish of the evening, the former middleweight king put himself back in position for another huge match in 2022 with a submission victory over Fan Rong.

Kevin Belingon & Kwon Won Il THREW DOWN! 💥🔥

Former bantamweight king Kevin Belingon and South Korean rising star Kwon Won Il put on a sensational striking showcase that ended with a STATEMENT knockout!...

Joseph Lasiri ENDS IT EARLY! ⏱️

Italian stallion Joseph Lasiri kicked off ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II with a STUNNING knockout of Japanese star Asahi Shinagawa!#ONEChampionship #ONEWinterWarrio...
