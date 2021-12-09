LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

ONE Adds Three Bout Lead Card To ONE Winter Warriors II

one championship
Winter Warriors II
staticg.sportskeeda.com / Photo: ONE Championship
ONE Championship unwrapped a gift under the Christmas tree for martial arts fans by announcing surprise additions to the ONE: Winter Warrior II card on Friday, December 17.

Three bouts were added to the lead card of the event and will feature three strong bouts across kickboxing, Muay Thai, and mixed martial arts.

In the opening contest, #3-ranked strawweight Muay Thai contender Joseph Lasiri will meet Japan’s Asahi Shinagawa.

The high-stakes ONE Super Series matchup will kickstart the event in a major way as Shinagawa attempts to take over Lasiri’s position in the official ONE athlete rankings.

Following that contest will be a phenomenal bantamweight mixed martial arts battle.

Fabricio Andrade and Li Kai Wen, two of the most action-packed athletes in the game today, collide to decide which bantamweight will enter 2022 on a high note. Both men are on four-bout win streaks and are seeking title contention in the new year.

Headlining the lead card will be a lightweight kickboxing affair between former title challenger Mustapha Haida and Arian Sadikovic.

The match will signal Sadikovic’s organizational debut and will immediately put him in the mix in the lightweight division. Haida will be looking to spoil his debut and show that he is ready to make another run up the ladder.

The three exciting battles will help set the stage for the six-bout main card and close out an exciting year in Asia’s largest sports media property.

ONE: Winter Warriors II will air across all Bleacher Report platforms at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Tyler McGuire | Full Fight Replay

With the ONE Welterweight gold strap on the line, Swedish brute Zebaztian Kadestam and American wrestling maestro Tyler McGuire threw down in a spectacular c...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

Want to Know Bruce Lee’s Favorite Cardiovascular Exercise?

bruce lee fitness
Bruce Lee Enter the Dragon
d2e111jq13me73.cloudfront.net / Enter the Dragon/ Warner Bros.
Bruce Lee really did have the Midas touch when it came to training. Most people think Bruce was advanced and complicated, but he was the master of simplicity. He was not worried about doing the jump-up flip spin-around back kick. Not sure if there is one. But by the time you land, Bruce would just throw a simple kick or punch to knock you down as you landed to the ground. However, that is the point. Simplicity is often overlooked because of the coolness and the latest and greatest workout when simplicity produces the most significant effect. Super complicated does not mean superior. This is actually reverse in fact. We see super complex exercises that don’t need to be. Truthfully, if an exercise or method is not straightforward in its approach, then it probably is not good.
Keep Reading Show less

Welterweight Contenders Clash At ONE Winter Warriors II

one championship
Zebaztian “The Bandit” Kadestam
cdn.onefc.com ONE Championship
ONE Championship welterweight contenders will slug it out when former ONE Welterweight World Champion Zebaztian “The Bandit” Kadestam meets the undefeated Murad Ramazanov at ONE: Winter Warriors II, a previously recorded event, on Friday, December 17.
Keep Reading Show less

UFC Champ Voted Into Boxing Hall of Fame

news
Holly Holmes
d21yqjvcoayho7.cloudfront.net Photo/John Locher
On Tuesday former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm made combat sports history becoming the first UFC champion to also gain entry into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Holm competed as a professional boxer from 2002 to 2013 before capturing the UFC bantamweight crown in a memorable upset of Ronda Rousey in 2015. As a boxer she went 33-2-3 winning world titles in three weight classes and was twice named Ring Magazine's female fighter of the year.
Keep Reading Show less