LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Heavyweight Contenders Collide At ONE Winter Warriors

mma
Kang Ji Won MMA
cdn.onefc.com ONE Championship
"Mighty Warrior" Kang Ji Won stepped on the global stage of ONE Championship in 2021 and made an instant impact with two sensational knockout stoppages. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida grabbed headlines with his debut win in September.

Now, those two monster heavyweights are seeking to close the calendar year out with a marquee showdown to see who can enter 2022 as one of the top title threats. The two heavyweights will meet inside the Circle at ONE: Winter Warriors on Friday, December 3.

The South Korean picked up his two highlight-reel wins in February and March with back-to-back knockouts of Mehdi Barghi and Amir Aliakbari. The 26-year-old went from being a debuting athlete to a contender in just two months as he showcased his dangerous hands.

"Buchecha's" story is a little different. As one of the all-time great Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu stars, he entered ONE with an immense amount of hype. But he lived up to it in his debut with a 2:55 performance, ending in a north-south choke of Anderson "Braddock" Silva in September.

The Brazilian entered with a stature worthy of instantly being a contender if he proved he could transition into mixed martial arts. And he did just that. However, overcoming the speed and power of the "Mighty Warrior" will highlight he is ready for a shot at the top of the division.

The same can be said for Kang Ji Won. If he can prove himself against a BJJ icon, he will have shut down three exceptional talents in his first year and prove he is a top heavyweight contender.

The showdown has high stakes and will cap off an incredible 2021 for one of the two amazing athletes.

ONE: Winter Warriors airs across all Bleacher Report platforms on Friday, December 3, at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.

Kang Ji Won vs. Mehdi Barghi | Full Fight Replay

Two premier heavyweights collided when Iranian colossus Mehdi Barghi and hulking South Korean Kang Ji Won clashed in their debuts on the global stage at ONE:...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

Bruce Lee and Flexibility

bruce lee
Bruce Lee and Flexibility
Shutterstock.com / Aleksea

Stretching has a time and place. The research today indicates that stretching is not best for all sports. For instance, it shows that static stretching diminishes a muscles' springiness contributing to a decrease in your speed and explosiveness when running, sprinting, and jumping. On the other hand, Bruce Lee said that flexibility is essential for a martial artist. It is definitely required for kicking. With that being said, let's understand Bruce Lee's flexibility routine and his five important reasons it is essential to be a part of your routine

Keep Reading Show less

Martial Arts is not just about Fighting- Understanding the JKD Method

jeet kune do
Jeet Kune Do
Shutterstock/ Olga L Galkina
When I read JKD, Bruce was not just trying to teach his fighting style. However, I feel he was teaching me about life and how to be a better human being. Many of his quotes express the way he lived life and how martial arts developed it. His life, training, and practice were so interconnected and fused together that they all became one. For instance, what you learn in JKD helps your life and what you learn in life helps your JKD
Keep Reading Show less

DUNE (2021): Romance of the Three Kingdoms meet Star Wars aka Outwitting Marvel’s Martial Arts

entertainment
Dune Jason Momoa
DUNE/ Legendary Pictures

Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

When I was reading Frank Herbert's Dune (1965) during a 1973, high school science fiction appreciation English class, it was a tough read. Yet one of the first books I read as a grad student in 1979 Taiwan, which was required reading in all Chinese schools, was Luo Guan-zhong's kung fu novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms (late 1300s; English version) and one of the first things that hit me was that the basic plot of Dune was similar.

Keep Reading Show less