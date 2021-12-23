LIST YOUR SCHOOL
ONE Releases Online Games Featuring Victoria Lee and Rodtang

one championship
The prodigy rises
www.onefc.com / ONE Championship

After previous online games featuring Aung La N Sang and Brandon Vera, ONE Championship has returned with two new quick-hitting games for fans to play via their ONE Super App and through the company website.

The first game features teenage sensation Victoria “The Prodigy” Lee.

The talented 17-year-old got off to a quick 3-0 start in The Home of Martial Arts in 2021 and took the martial arts world by storm in the process.

“The Prodigy Rises” features a cartoon version of the rising star standing next to a wing-chun style wooden dummy. The object of the fast-paced game is to tap the correct side of the structure before the time ends.

For fans that hit 15,000 points or more, they will be eligible to win an official Unstoppable Hat.

But ONE did not stop with one of their freshest faces. Asia’s largest sports media property also added “Fists Of Fury,” featuring ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion “The Iron Man” Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

In “Fists Of Fury,” Rodtang takes on a series of enemies, and the player must tap toward their direction to attack them as they draw near. Tapping in the opposite direction will allow the player to dodge the incoming attacks. After each successful round, the player will be able to choose a “power-up” to help them on their journey.

A prize is possible for those who score over 10,000 points in “Fists Of Fury” as well. Select winners will receive an “Iron Man” t-shirt featuring Rodtang.

Both games are available on the ONE Super App and the company website.

17-Year-Old MMA PRODIGY Victoria Lee's INCREDIBLE Highlights 🤯

Relive the BEST of rising Singaporean-American mixed martial arts star Victoria Lee in ONE Championship!#ONEChampionshipSubscribe to ONE Championship on YouT...

Rodtang's Most SAVAGE Moments

"The Iron Man" shows NO MERCY 😤 Get hyped for Rodtang's explosive return to Muay Thai action at ONE on TNT I with a crazy compilation of his most savage mom...
