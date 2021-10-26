ONE NextGen Card Gets A Shake-Up
ONE Championship will see a new main event and a fresh ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinal when they return on Friday, October 29, with ONE: NextGen.
Japanese star Itsuki Hirata bowed out of the tournament and her match against Ritu Phogat this week. Hirata posted to her Instagram that she was battling a non-COVID-related fever and decided to pull out of the competition.
"I need to pull out of the Atomweight WGP due to a high fever (non-covid)," wrote Hirata.
"I fought hard to be in the semifinals. It is regretful that I have to pull out at this stage and disappoint many people. I will recover and be back in ONE Circle [sic] as soon as possible. Thank you."
Stepping in for Hirata will be Jenelyn Olsim, who is coming off an exciting victory over Bi Nguyen.
The originally scheduled ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship main event is also off the card as Roman Kryklia stepped down with an undisclosed medical condition.
Iraj Azizpour remains on the card and will battle Anderson "Braddock" Silva in a non-main event contest. The debuting Iranian will still get a global platform to showcase his skills and affirm his spot as a top contender for the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title.
The new main event will be the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix matchup between Stamp Fairtex and Julie Mezabarba.
ONE: NextGen airs across Bleacher Report platforms on Friday, October 29, at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.
ONE: NextGen Full Card
Stamp Fairtex vs. Julie Mezabarba
Ritu Phogat vs. Jenelyn Olsim
Iraj Azizpour vs. Anderson Silva
Kirill Grishenko vs. Dustin Joynson
Miao Li Tao vs. Jeremy Miado
Beybulat Isaev vs. Bogdan Stoica
Jenelyn Olsim vs. Maira Mazar | Full Fight ReplayBefore Filipina phenom Jenelyn Olsim squares off with Indian superstar Ritu Phogat in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinals at ONE: NEXTGEN,...
- ONE Championship: Heavyweights Collide at Unbreakable II - Black ... ›
- ONE Championship: All-Women's Card at Empower on May 28th ... ›
- Striking Legends Share Their Insight Into ONE First Strike - Black ... ›