ONE Championship's Top 10 Submissions Of 2021

one championship
Shinya Aoki
ONE Championship

A submission can bring a merciful end to a match at any moment. And over the past 12 months, there have been many submissions during ONE Championship action.

At year’s end, the martial arts organization has chosen its ten best throughout the year. Several familiar faces appear throughout the list, but there are also some fresh faces you would not have expected when the year began.

Kicking off the list is submission ace Shinya Aoki with his April armbar over former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang. The Japanese star also closes the list with his January rear-naked choke over James Nakashima.

Aoki would be a usual suspect on the list as one of the all-time great submission artists in the sport.

But new faces such as Victoria Lee and Stamp Fairtex also made the list.

Victoria Lee, the teenage sister of Angela and Christian, burst onto the scene in 2021 with three victories to jump-start her professional career. It was her second submission, a triangle-armbar, over Wang Luping that made the countdown.

Stamp’s inclusion was a given. The former ONE Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion shocked the mixed martial arts world by showcasing her submission skills against Ritu Phogat in the final of the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix. The Thai star attacked with a guillotine to prevent a takedown before locking up a triangle choke on the ground.

However, it was when she transitioned to the armbar that got her the victory as Phogat finally had no choice but to tap out.

There are plenty more sensational subs to enjoy on the list, and you can hit play to enjoy them all.

Courtesy of ONE, check out their top 10 submission finishes of the year with this countdown video package.

Top 10 SUBMISSIONS Of 2021 | ONE Championship

We take a look back at the best submission finishes from the past year, including American debutant Jarred Brooks' statement win over Filipino favorite Lito ...
