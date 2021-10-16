ONE First Strike Recap

ONE Championship returned to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, October 15, with six sensational kickboxing contests at ONE: First Strike.

Not only did the 2021 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix get underway, but in the main event, the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion was crowned. The epic night delivered from start to finish with five knockouts!

Did you miss a second of the action? Return to Singapore as we recap all of the action from ONE: First Strike.

Main Event: Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Superbon

Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Superbon

Superbon Winner by Knockout

Round 2 - 0:20

Superbon claimed the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship after delivering the Knockout of the Year. To say it was a good night for the Thai athlete may have been an understatement.

The bout was close through the first three minutes, but early in the second round, as Giorgio Petrosyan tried to back away, Superbon connected with a brilliantly timed head kick. The Italian was out immediately and crashed to the canvas.

Although the Singapore Indoor Stadium was without a capacity crowd, a hush fell over the kickboxing world as the greatest to ever do it was silenced dramatically.

Superbon ended a wild night with the most fantastic finish. This is a moment that will never be able to be taken away from him, but he cannot rest on his laurels as the featherweight division is on fire with top-flight contenders.

Full Card

Marat Grigorian vs. Andy Souwer

Grigorian Winner by TKO

Sitthichai vs. Tayfun Ozcan

Sitthichai Winner by Split Decision

Samy Sana vs. Chingiz Allazov

Allazov Winner by KO

Enriko Kehl vs. Davit Kiria

Kiria Winner by TKO

Rade Opacic vs. Patrick Schmid

Opacic Winner by TKO

The 2021 Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix got underway with the quarterfinals, and the tournament lived up to its billing.

Davit Kiria and Chingiz Allazov pulled off first-round knockout upsets over Enriko Kehl and Samy Sana, respectively. The opening round upsets helped showcase just how deep the division is and how explosive it can be.

Following those two special performances, Sitthichai and Tayfun Ozcan went three hard rounds that were difficult to score. Although Ozcan got one judge to score it his way, two others gave it to the Thai star.

In the co-main event, the odds-on favorite to win the tournament, Marat Grigorian, earned a second-round TKO against Andy Souwer. The dominant performance perhaps signaled the end of the line for the legendary Dutchman who appeared to call it a career after the bout. The Armenian's stellar performance reaffirmed his position as the favorite and sent a message to the remaining field.

In addition to the featherweight action, heavyweight Rade Opacic solidified his position as the top-ranked heavyweight contender by walking through Patrick Schmid with four knockdowns in under two rounds. The TKO win continued his hot streak on the global stage ahead of the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship bout coming at ONE: NextGen later this month.

