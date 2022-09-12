ONE Announces Full Card For ONE on Prime Video 3
ONE Championship has loaded the card for their next event in U.S. primetime. ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III goes down on Friday, September 30, with a 10-bout slate sure to thrill.
As previously announced, the event is headlined by three sensational World Championship main event title tilts.
Mikey Musumeci and Cleber Sousa will settle their trilogy inside the Circle for the inaugural ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Championship. The pair are 1-1 currently, but this will be the biggest stage they have competed on against one another and for the biggest prize.
ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will get a stiff challenge from Chingiz Allazov in the co-main event. Allazov earned his title shot by capturing the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix earlier this year with three outstanding victories.
And in the main event, ONE Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee moves back to strawweight for her second attempt to dethrone ONE Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan and become a two-division World Champion. This will be the third encounter between the two, with each woman having successfully defended their crown against the other.
The main card features three other exciting mixed martial arts contests: Stamp Fairtex vs. Jihin Radzuan, Martin Nguyen vs. Ilya Freymanov, and Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Halil Amir.
ONE revealed the four lead card bouts that will round out the action and set the tone for the night.
Heavyweight kickboxing sluggers Rade Opacic and Giannis Stoforidis collide in the opening contest. Opacic got off to a hot 4-0 start on the global stage but will be coming off his first loss against Guto Inocente in ONE for the matchup. Likewise, Stoforidis had his momentum stopped by Andrei Stoica.
Pound-for-pound great striker Anissa Meksen makes her return to the Circle for a Muay Thai battle against Daokongfah Banchamek. Although Daokongfah will be making her ONE debut, the Thai athlete holds a win over current ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.
In featherweight action, #2-ranked contender Kim Jae Woong will defend his ranking against the talented Shamil Gasanov. The 12-0 Russian has a chance to immediately knock off a top contender and be a major player in the talent-rich division.
Capping off the lead card will be a featherweight kickboxing battle worthy of all the hyperbole. Marat Grigorian and Tayfun Ozcan will exchange leather inside the Circle, with both men hoping to signal they are ready for a shot at the gold later down the line.
The stacked event comes your way on Friday, September 30, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Prime Video.
ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III Full Card
ONE Strawweight World Championship: Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee
ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship: Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Chingiz Allazov
ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Championship: Mikey Musumeci vs. Cleber Sousa
Stamp Fairtex vs. Jihin Radzuan
Martin Nguyen vs. Ilya Freymanov
Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Halil Amir
Marat Grigorian vs. Tayfun Ozcan
Kim Jae Woong vs. Shamil Gasanov
Anissa Meksen vs. Daokongfah Banchmek
Rade Opacic vs. Giannis Stoforidis
