3 Things Fans Should Expect From ONE on Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video and ONE Championship are set to embark on their partnership this month. On Friday, August 26, ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II hits the airwaves.
The stacked lineup features some of the biggest stars of the organization and some athletes who could become superstars in the U.S. after they get a chance to showcase their talent in front of a domestic audience under the spotlight.
So what should fans expect when ONE hits the streaming giant later this month? Let’s break it down.
Here are three things fans should expect from ONE when they return to U.S. primetime.
Embracing All Martial Arts
ONE does not just focus on mixed martial arts. ONE celebrates and elevates martial arts as a whole. Fans will have an opportunity to enjoy and love varying styles and offerings when ONE hits Prime Video.
Kickboxing and Muay Thai have lit up the sky with highlight-reel knockouts and incredible back-and-forth battles. Stars like Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superbon Singha Mawynn, and Janet Todd have seen their share of wars inside the Circle.
And ONE has brought submission grappling into the fray most recently. The signing of Danielle Kelly, Mikey Musumeci, and The Ruotolo Brothers are just a few that should excite grappling fans. Those signings also lay the groundwork for the future of the sport.
It is not a case of picking one sport or playing favorites. ONE embraces the martial arts culture of each sport and puts it on a global stage to lift up every athlete who competes under their banner.
Creativity
Whether it be with matchmaking or the televised product, ONE will flex its creative muscles on Prime Video.
The company is not afraid to try new things. Recently, ONE has done such things as film action in virtual reality. It gave fans a fun and new way to witness matches inside the Circle. Could that continue in the future with the partnership with Prime Video? Fans should expect the organization to explore its options as they hope to push the envelope with the product.
And the matchmaking has always been creative. ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has routinely put on superfights, allowing athletes to challenge themselves by chasing additional championships. And perhaps most notably, at ONE X, they brought along a mixed-rules superfight between Rodtang and Demetrious Johnson.
ONE is open to doing more mixed-rules bouts and exploring their options. ONE gives their athletes opportunities, and fans are the beneficiary of that.
Nonstop Action
If you are already a fan of ONE, can you recall the last time an event did not thrill you from start to finish? Probably not. Every event delivers exciting action.
Memorable moments are made on each card. In the last two years, we have seen a plethora of stunning knockouts, shocking submissions, and Fight of the Year candidates. Who could forget Superbon’s knockout over Giorgio Petrosyan? Or Arjan Bhullar’s historic ONE Heavyweight World Championship victory to become India’s first-ever mixed martial arts World Champion?
ONE’s sensational product always keeps you on the edge of your seat.
There are very few lulls. It is a constant barrage of martial arts hitting your screen. No matter which sport is being contested inside the Circle, the athletes bring it. The ONE global rule set puts an emphasis on finishing the match, and the athletes compete that way.
Fans will never be bored when they tune in to a ONE event.
ONE debuts on Prime Video on Friday, August 26, with ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.
