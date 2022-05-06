4 Athletes Who Can Steal The Show For ONE On Prime Video
ONE Championship will arrive on Prime Video following the announcement of a massive multi-year deal with the streaming giant.
When ONE brings its stellar events to primetime, fans should expect it to be loaded with talent. ONE X, the company’s 10th-anniversary showcase, was just one example of how exciting the promotion can be with its elite talent. That will continue on Prime Video.
So, who are the athletes that could step onto Prime Video’s platform and steal the show? Here are four incredible ONE athletes who may be breakout stars when ONE arrives on Prime Video.
Thanh Le
ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le must lead the way on such a list because he has done nothing but steal the show since arriving on the global stage.
The Louisianan has not only been perfect in ONE competition; he has been perfect by finishing each match by knockout.
Le ascended to the top of the division with three highlight-reel knockouts before capturing the title with a jaw-dropping slugfest with former titleholder Martin Nguyen. When his first title defense came against Garry Tonon, Le continued the streak with a brutal KO to Tonon while the submission artist attempted a leg lock.
Everybody loves a knockout artist, and there may not be a more impressive one in the sport today than Thanh Le.
Thanh Le 🇻🇳🇺🇸 KNOCKS Garry Tonon OUT COLD! 🥶A STUNNING knockout finished the ONE: LIGHTS OUT main event showdown between ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le and BJJ superstar Garry Tonon!#ONECham...
Buchecha
Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida is a grappling legend, and now he is making his way into mixed martial arts. After two professional bouts in ONE, Buchecha is looking the part of a future title contender.
The Brazilian has submitted both of his opponents inside the first round. He’ll get a chance to continue that streak at ONE 157 on May 20 against Huga Cunha.
Heavyweights always draw attention, and Almeida is no different. He may not throw haymakers with reckless abandon, but he is a brilliant submission stylist who awes crowds with his size, strength, and technique.
As the grappling world grows, Buchecha can steal any show he is on with his decorated BJJ skills.
Buchecha vs. Kang Ji Won Ended With A SLICK SUBMISSION 😳A slick submission concluded the heavyweight mixed martial arts collision between BJJ great Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida and South Korean knockout king Kang Ji ...
Victoria Lee
Rising teenage star Victoria Lee made her presence known on the global stage. The younger sister of Angela and Christian set the mixed martial arts world on fire with her exciting victories as she kickstarted her professional career in 2021.
Just like her siblings, Lee seeks the finish at the earliest possible moment. She is not looking to draw out matches. And it makes for entertaining matches.
In 2021, she went 3-0 with three finishes. Nearing her 18th birthday and her high school graduation, Lee will be able to dedicate even more time to her training and development. As she matures in the sport, she will become even more of a threat.
Her siblings have already claimed ONE gold, and Victoria could be the best of the bunch. If that comes to fruition, she will be one of the most dominant and exciting athletes on the entire roster for years to come.
17-Year-Old MMA PRODIGY Victoria Lee's INCREDIBLE Highlights 🤯Relive the BEST of rising Singaporean-American mixed martial arts star Victoria Lee in ONE Championship!#ONEChampionshipSubscribe to ONE Championship on YouT...
Rodtang
What kind of list would this be without mentioning Rodtang Jitmuangnon?
The reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion is one of the most compelling and exciting athletes on the planet. He is an all-action athlete who always delivers when he steps inside the Circle.
Even in his special rules super-fight against Demetrious Johnson, Rodtang was aggressive. He showed himself well and put on one of the year’s best spectacles against the greatest mixed martial artist to ever grace the sport.
When ONE shows a broader audience on Prime Video the thrilling nature of Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves, Rodtang will be one of the men that is able to captivate the world and deliver a memorable match as part of the introduction.Rodtang will also return at ONE 157 as part of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.
Rodtang’s RUTHLESS AGGRESSION | ONE HighlightsEver since debuting in ONE Championship, reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon has brought his trademark aggression to the Circle and pro...
- 3 Big Reasons To Be Excited About ONE on Prime Video! - Black ... ›
- Prime Video Announces Multi-Year Agreement with ONE ... ›
- ONE Championship Secures Landmark Deal With Prime Video ... ›