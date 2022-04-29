3 Big Reasons To Be Excited About ONE on Prime Video!
ONE Championship has a new home for the United States and Canada. Announced on Wednesday, ONE has signed a multi-year deal with Amazon Prime Video.
The huge announcement will put ONE back in U.S. primetime for 12 events, with the first event being announced later this year.
What should fans be excited about beyond the broadcast deal itself? That is exactly what we are set to take a look at right now.
Check out three huge reasons you should be excited for ONE’s debut on Prime Video.
Diversity Of Martial Arts
Unlike other promotions, ONE embraces martial arts as a whole. It’s not just kickboxing. It’s not just mixed martial arts. ONE delivers the full breadth of martial arts and what makes it great.
The mixture also creates a unique event where everyone can come together to celebrate the sports culture. The recent 10th-anniversary event, ONE X, was an excellent representation of just that.
Kickboxing, Muay Thai, submission grappling, and mixed martial arts are all put on a global stage to be celebrated by martial arts fans. Most importantly, the matchups are against the best competitors on the planet and leave fans excited to see what comes next.
The Prime Video announcement is a huge boost for all of martial arts.
ONE Gets Creative
ONE helped ignite a lot of excitement with the announcement of the mixed rules super-fight between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon for ONE X. The match delivered precisely as had been described.
And that’s why putting ONE on Prime Video is another exciting development for the sport. ONE is not beholden to a strict structure. ONE actively gets creative to deliver unique and fun experiences for its fanbase.
What other promotion is thinking out of the box?
ONE listens to its fans to deliver exceptional content and martial arts spectacles, but it also creates what they did not know they wanted. Now they can continue to do so with a new audience who will be blown away by the organization’s commitment to creativity.
Huge Title Matches
And what about the huge World Championship matches that are already on the docket? Now domestic audiences may get to see some of them in primetime.
Jarred Brooks is set to challenge Joshua Pacio for the ONE Strawweight World Championship. ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le’s next challenger will be KO artist Tang Kai. Angela Lee will put her ONE Atomweight World Title on the line against Ham Seo Hee in the near future.
And those are just three of the many title bouts coming up. There are many, many more to come.
When the bright lights shine down on the Circle in U.S. primetime, these athletes will leave every last bit of energy they have on the canvas. The matchups that are already lined up are some of the very best matches of 2022, and those are just what we know are coming.
The new ONE World Title design came at the right time, as it will be highlighted when Prime Video begins to air ONE events on its massive platform.
