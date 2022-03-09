Martin Nguyen Faces Kirill Gorobets In Featherweight Duel At ONE Lights Out
Nguyen has been one of the most exciting and most successful athletes in the organization since stepping onto the global stage in 2014. But he will be looking to stem the tide against Kirill Gorobets following back-to-back defeats inside the Circle.
Currently, Nguyen has an incredible 92% finishing rate in his wins. The 33-year-old will be looking to increase that percentage by giving Gorobets a rude welcome to the promotion.
The Vietnamese-Australian is a former two-division World Champion. He collected the ONE Featherweight and Lightweight World Championships in emphatic fashion in 2017 with knockout wins over Marat Gafurov and Eduard Folayang.
The two stunning victories were a showcase of his incredible punching power and ability to finish.
However, it was also a display of heart by Nguyen, who felt the rush of emotions after claiming the featherweight crown while remembering his late father. Days after the victory, Nguyen visited his father’s grave with the title, similar to how they shared a moment years prior.
Courtesy of ONE, enjoy this look back at Nguyen’s run to become a two-division World Champion as he was overcome with emotion by achieving his dream on the global stage.
ONE: Lights Out airs live and free on Friday, March 11, on ONE’s YouTube channel and ONE Super App at 6:00 a.m. EST/3:00 a.m. PST.
The UNTOLD Story Of Martin Nguyen 🙏Adversity breeds World Champions 🥋 🙏 Discover how Vietnamese-Australian superstar Martin Nguyen overcame heartbreaking tragedy on his road to clinching gol...
