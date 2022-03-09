LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Martin Nguyen Faces Kirill Gorobets In Featherweight Duel At ONE Lights Out

one championship
Martin Nguyen
Photo: ONE Championship
A massive double main event headlines ONE Championship’s latest offering, ONE: Lights Out, but the undercard will also deliver excitement as it features the return of Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen on Friday, March 11

Nguyen has been one of the most exciting and most successful athletes in the organization since stepping onto the global stage in 2014. But he will be looking to stem the tide against Kirill Gorobets following back-to-back defeats inside the Circle.

Currently, Nguyen has an incredible 92% finishing rate in his wins. The 33-year-old will be looking to increase that percentage by giving Gorobets a rude welcome to the promotion.

The Vietnamese-Australian is a former two-division World Champion. He collected the ONE Featherweight and Lightweight World Championships in emphatic fashion in 2017 with knockout wins over Marat Gafurov and Eduard Folayang.

The two stunning victories were a showcase of his incredible punching power and ability to finish.

However, it was also a display of heart by Nguyen, who felt the rush of emotions after claiming the featherweight crown while remembering his late father. Days after the victory, Nguyen visited his father’s grave with the title, similar to how they shared a moment years prior.

Courtesy of ONE, enjoy this look back at Nguyen’s run to become a two-division World Champion as he was overcome with emotion by achieving his dream on the global stage.

ONE: Lights Out airs live and free on Friday, March 11, on ONE’s YouTube channel and ONE Super App at 6:00 a.m. EST/3:00 a.m. PST.

The UNTOLD Story Of Martin Nguyen 🙏

Adversity breeds World Champions 🥋 🙏 Discover how Vietnamese-Australian superstar Martin Nguyen overcame heartbreaking tragedy on his road to clinching gol...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

BBM Rankings Update: Mancillas Regains CMX Weapons Throne, Grand Champs Climb Ranks

sport karate
Alex Mancillas
Photo Courtesy: Century Martial Arts


Keep ReadingShow less

After Ballyhooed Free Agency, Kayla Harrison Remains With PFL

news
Kayla Harrison
a.espncdn.com
Kayla Harrison, one of the most sought after mixed martial arts fighters to ever hit the free agent market while still in their prime, will not be going anywhere. Instead, the two-time Professional Fighter's League champion will be returning to seek a third straight women's lightweight crown, the PFL announced Tuesday.
Keep ReadingShow less

Le, Tonon Ready For Featherweight Title Match At Lights Out

one championship
MMA
ONE Championship
Knockout artist Thanh Le will make the first defense of his ONE Featherweight World Championship against BJJ superstar Garry Tonon inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, March 11, at ONE: Lights Out.
Keep ReadingShow less