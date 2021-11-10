LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Tang Kai and Yoon Chang Min Meet In A Featherweight Showdown At ONE NextGen II

one championship
Yoon Chang Min
cdn.onefc.com ONE Championship
Rising ONE Championship featherweight warriors Tang Kai and "The Big Heart" Yoon Chang Min will go head-to-head at ONE: NextGen II, a previously recorded event, on Friday, November 12.

Both men are seeking to break through into the official ONE athlete rankings as they chase ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le, and the pivotal co-main event showdown will put them one step closer in their chase.

"The Big Heart" will bring a perfect 100% finishing rate into the Circle with him. The South Korean star is coming off a first-round rear-naked choke at ONE: Full Blast II over Ma Jia Wen.

But standing on the opposite side of the Circle is a red-hot streaking featherweight in Tang Kai. The Chinese athlete is on a seven-bout win streak, and four of those wins have kept him perfect on ONE's global stage.

In Tang Kai's last bout, in March against Ryogo Takahashi, the Chinese standout needed less than two minutes to complete the knockout victory.

The two featherweights always look for the finish, which should put fans on the edge of their seat for their meeting inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The need to show out under the bright lights is increasingly important, with the division becoming more stacked by the day.

Tang Kai and Yoon Chang Min are two of the brightest stars to watch make their moves up the ranks, and their showing at ONE: NextGen II will elevate the winner closer to the rankings. This is a can't-miss mixed martial arts showdown.

ONE: NextGen II will air across Bleacher Report platforms on Friday, November 12, at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.

Yoon Chang Min vs. Rodian Menchavez | Full Fight Replay

Before South Korean warrior Yoon Chang Min returns to action at ONE: NEXTGEN II, relive "The Big Heart's" electrifying display against Filipino athlete Rodia...
