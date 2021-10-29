LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Jeremy Miado and Miao Li Tao Meet In Exciting Rematch At ONE NextGen

one championship
Jeremy Miado and Miao Li Tao
One Championship

Jeremy Miado Sparks Miao Li Tao With First-Round Jumping Knee

ONE Championship always promises to deliver excitement, but there may not be a more sure guarantee at ONE: NextGen on Friday, October 29, than the strawweight matchup between China's Miao Li Tao and The Philippines' Jeremy Miado.

Why? Because we've seen it before.

The two strawweights met in 2019, and although it was Miado who scored a first-round knockout with a brilliant flying knee, the battle was well-matched prior to the stunning conclusion.

In the early stages of the bout, both men sought out submissions against his opponent when they were on the mat, and they slugged it on when standing in the center of the ring. Miao and Miado were swinging for the fences when the knockout came in the first round.

This time, in the Circle, fans should expect more of the same frenetic pace between the two athletes once the bell rings.

It is a meeting with a lot at stake.

After two years of waiting, Miao finally gets a shot at redemption, and Miado hopes to show that the flying knee knockout was no fluke. The winner will also position themselves for a bigger bout in 2022.

The prior bout is a perfect example of why this matchup could steal the show at ONE: NextGen. It will be a high-paced battle with both men constantly looking for the finish. These are the matchups that make martial arts exceedingly fun, and it comes your way at ONE: NextGen.

ONE: NextGen airs across all Bleacher Report platforms on Friday, October 29, at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.

He Went FLYING 🤯😱🔥

Relive INSANE action from the mixed martial arts THRILLER between Filipino warrior Jeremy Miado and China's Miao Li Tao in 2019!#ONENextGen #ONEChampionshipS...
