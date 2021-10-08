ONE NextGen Card Announcement
ONE Championship will close out October with ONE: NextGen Friday, October 29, from the Singapore Indoor Stadium with a six-bout card ready to thrill fans around the world.
In the main event, ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia defends the gold against Murat Aygun.
The two light heavyweights were supposed to meet last December, but Kryklia had to be pulled from the bout due to COVID-19 safety protocols. Both men picked up wins in the meantime to stay on the paths toward the collision course.
In the co-main event, former two-sport World Champion Stamp Fairtex competes in her ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinal bout against Julie Mezabarba. The Brazilian defeated Mei Yamaguchi in an alternate bout at ONE: Empower before replacing an injured Seo Hee Ham.
In the other semifinal contest, grapplers Ritu Phogat and Itsuki Hirata were matched up via a fan vote. The global audience will get their wish to see the two young athletes go toe-to-toe after impressive quarterfinal victories.
Undefeated heavyweight mixed martial artists Kirill Grishenko and Dustin Joynson will also go at it at ONE: NextGen.
Joynson will be making his promotional debut against Grishenko, who is coming off a victory against fan-favorite "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane. An impressive showing by either heavyweight could elevate them into contention as the division deepens with incredible talent.
Also in action, strawweights Miao Li Tao and Jeremy Miado will collide for the second time on the global stage. The Filipino won the first bout by flying knee KO and will try to reaffirm his position ahead of Miao with another victory. But the Chinese star will attempt to extract a bit of revenge before climbing the ranks.
In the opening contest, light heavyweight kickboxers Beybulat Isaev and Bogdan Stoica will try to impress the ONE brass and leave an impression on whoever wins the main event to state their case for title contention.
ONE: NextGen airs live on Friday, October 29, at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on Bleacher Report.
ONE: NextGen Full Card
ONE Light Heavyweight World Championship: Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun
ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Semifinal: Stamp Fairtex vs. Julie Mezabarba
ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Semifinal: Ritu Phogat vs. Itsuki Hirata
Kirill Grishenko vs. Dustin Joynson
Miao Li Tao vs. Jeremy Miado
Beybulat Isaev vs. Bogdan Stoica
A 6-FOOT-6 BEAST 😱 Roman Kryklia CRUSHES Tarik Khbabez!Relive the colossal ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title fight between Ukrainian juggernaut Roman Kryklia and Moroccan-Dutch powerhouse Tarik Khbabez...
- Fireworks at the 2021 ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix ›
- News - Black Belt Magazine ›
- Fireworks at the 2021 ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix - Black ... ›