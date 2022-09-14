Chatri Sityodtong Makes Major Announcements At ONE Lumpinee Press Conference
ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong shook up the Thailand combat sports scene with major announcements on Monday at the ONE Lumpinee press conference.
Lumpinee Stadium has become synonymous with the sport of Muay Thai. The venue has played host to the sport’s most notable athletes and has been the venue for some of the most memorable Muay Thai bouts in the sport’s history. Sityodtong now brings ONE to the historic stadium with the historic partnership.
“I never imagined when I started Muay Thai 38 years ago at Sityodtong gym that it would lead to this moment. I’ve lived Muay Thai as a student, a competitor, a teacher, and now a CEO. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that one day I would be the main promoter for the Lumpinee Stadium to showcase our national treasure to the world. For the first time in history, Lumpinee will be broadcast live to 154 countries,” Sityodtong said at the press conference.
ONE Lumpinee will be a direct partnership with the Royal Thai Army with the goal to continue Muay Thai’s growth on a global scale.
As such, one of the major announcements from Sityodtong was ONE’s commitment to investing $100 million into the sport of Muay Thai over the next several years. The largest investment into the sport will help cover events, marketing, athlete safety, and athlete pay.
The heavy investment will help elevate the sport, but an additional goal is for it to help inspire the nation.
Later, Sityodtong announced that Lumpinee Stadium would host a weekly event in 2023 to be aired every Friday.
The stadium, which has become synonymous with the sport, will be seen on a global stage for 52 straight weeks in the new year. The events will continue to highlight Muay Thai but will also feature the full slate of martial arts that ONE offers. Lumpinee Stadium’s long track record of legendary battles makes it a perfect fit for ONE’s exciting brand of martial arts across kickboxing, Muay Thai, mixed martial arts, and submission grappling.
The Road To ONE series will also see an expansion in the near future as the ONE Chairman and CEO announced that the organization has launched partnerships with promoters around the globe, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Mongolia, China, Russia, Japan, Philippines, Australia, and Thailand. More countries are expected to be added later as well.
Also announced was that ONE on Prime Video 6 would take place from Bangkok’s Impact Arena on January 14, 2023. The event is expected to feature ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, and a jaw-dropping atomweight mixed rules super-fight between Stamp Fairtex and Anissa Meksen.
The long list of announcements should cover martial arts fans with goosebumps as ONE continues to push all martial arts to a new level and provide more opportunities for the global martial arts community.
