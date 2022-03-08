Le, Tonon Ready For Featherweight Title Match At Lights Out
Both men have been dominant since stepping onto ONE Championship’s global stage.
Le has scored a highlight-reel knockout in each of his four wins inside the Circle, including his crowning moment against former two-division World Champion Martin Nguyen. But now, he faces his toughest test to date in the American grappler.
Tonon debuted in 2018 and reeled off five straight finishes, including three submissions. The streak earned him a contender’s bout against Koyomi Matsushima, where Tonon exhibited his growth as a complete martial artist and his grappling dominance over the course of three rounds.
The exceptional finishing prowess only highlights how dangerous and dynamic each man is in his own area of expertise.
Now the stage is set for two elite specialists to see who can impose their will under the bright lights for the ultimate prize. The striker vs. grappling matchup has been a staple of mixed martial arts, and this championship match is the latest entry into the record books.
The all-American main event will be a can’t-miss title tilt for the ages.
Ahead of the main event showdown, hear from both champion and challenger to get their thoughts on the World Championship matchup courtesy of ONE.
ONE: Lights Out airs live and free on ONE’s YouTube channel and ONE Super App. The event will begin at 6:00 a.m. EST/3:00 a.m. PST on Friday, March 11.
Thanh Le vs. Garry Tonon – Striker vs. Grappler CLASSIC | Fight PreviewA striker-versus-grappler matchup of the highest order headlines a STACKED card at ONE: LIGHTS OUT on 11 March! Listen in as ONE Featherweight World Champion...
